Dimitri Garcia: 5 Things About Amber Portwood’s New BF After Tumultuous Andrew Glennon Split

New year, new beau! Amber Portwood has found love once again with a man named Dimitri Garcia months after her very public split from ex Andrew Glennon.

Amber Portwood, 29, has gone international with her new love as a source told E! News on January 8 that she’s currently “dating” Belgium-native Dimitri Garcia. Their coupling has taken place after the Teen Mom OG star and her ex Andrew Glennon, 36, split following their disturbing incident from July 4, 2019, where she allegedly attacked him with a machete while he was holding onto their 1-year-old son James. The situation was so bad that she was reportedly charged with three felonies — domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and domestic battery in the presence of a child, just four days after she was arrested (and then released) on a domestic battery charge.

So perhaps things will go a lot more smoothly with her new man Dimitri after the mother-of-two’s very difficult 2019. Here are 5 things to know about her handsome guy.

1: Not Social Media Official… Yet. Amber nor Dimitri has yet to post about each other on Instagram although he did confirm his presence in the United States by posting a photo of a Whole Foods Belgian waffle with the caption: “truly Belgian breakfast this morning. not really but good lol.” The longtime reality star might be keeping quiet about him as she recently revealed that she’s taking a break from social media in order to “move forward in a positive light.”

2: Expect To See Them Out & About Together In The Future. The paparazzi could be getting some snaps in of Amber & Dimitri as the same E! source said that he’s been “staying with her and has been around while she’s been filming.” So he could work his way into being in the new season of Teen Mom OG where millions of fans can watch them interact and see if he could truly be something for her in the long run.

3: He Has Two Very Interesting Instagram Followers. Two people who happen to follow Dimitri on IG is none other than Amber’s ex Gary Shirley, 33, and his wife, Kristina Shirley, 38.

4: Who Are You? Not much is know about Dimitri outside of what the insider has already revealed. His Instagram only contains a handful of photos of him, mostly selfies, but he does seem to take a liking to basketball as he’s seen shooting hoops in one of the pics.

5: Dimitri And Andrew Have Likely Not Met. Amber and Andrew have been filming Teen Mom OG separately, which makes sense as there is a no-contact order in place between the two exes so its highly unlikely that he and Dimitri have exchanged words just yet.