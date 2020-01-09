Gigi Hadid Deletes Supportive Tweet To Justin Bieber After Criticism From Selena & Taylor Fans

It appears as though Gigi Hadid deleted a supportive tweet she sent to Hailey Baldwin about Justin Bieber’s battle with Lyme Disease. Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez fans slammed her for not being ‘loyal’ after being kind to Hailey.

Fans on Twitter have pointed out that Gigi Hadid deleted a supportive tweet she sent to Hailey Baldwin following Justin Bieber‘s Lyme Disease diagnosis. In a tweet on January 8, Hailey thanked Gigi, her sister Bella and their mom Yolanda Hadid after the family helped to educate her about Lyme Disease. You may recall that the Hadid family are advocates for awareness about the illness as Yolanda, Bella and Anwar Hadid all have it.

“I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc,” Hailey tweeted, adding, “Love you 3 amazing women!”

Gigi replied to Hailey and wrote, “Our pleasure,” with three heart emojis. “Wishing the fastest possible recovery,” the model added. And, it didn’t take long for critics to slam Gigi over her support to the Bieber’s. Why? — Fans claimed she acted disloyal to her friend Taylor Swift, who hasn’t had the greatest relationship with Justin or his manager, Scooter Braun. Even fans of Justin’s ex, Selena Gomez criticized her for supporting Hailey.

GIGI DELETED HER TWEET REPLYING TO HAILEY. OOMF’S IMPACT OMG. pic.twitter.com/Y7LXbIdGgn — rare (@illumigomez) January 9, 2020

It also appears as though Gigi replied to fans — one of which called her a “people pleaser,” as seen in the above screen-grabs captured by Twitter goers.

“You don’t know me. & if you actually knew my friends who you try to act all big for, they’d tell you I am loyal in ways others aren’t, in ways you’ll never know,” Gigi replied to fan who claimed she “befriends people who have publicly hated, mocked and bullied” her friends. She continued, “Giving advice to a friend whose husband is suffering does not show a lack of loyalty to anyone. Everyone deserves health.”

Justin Bieber admitted that he’s been battling Lyme Disease in lengthy Instagram post on January 8.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like sh-t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he revealed. JB also noted that his health will be further explained in his upcoming documentary on January 27.

Hailey has been proactive in trying to educate herself about the terrible disease, hence why she reached out to the Hadid family. The model also spoke with singer, Avril Lavigne, who she also thanked on Twitter.

“And sending so much love to @AvrilLavigne thank you for all you do to educate people about Lyme. You’re amazing,” Hailey tweeted at the singer, who suffered through the same disease.

“Thank you @HaileyBieber for your kind words,” Avril replied. “So sorry to hear about @justinbieber having to go through this awful disease. The fact that it’s hard to diagnose and is so debilitating was something I suffered through also.”

Hailey also tweeted her concern for those who’ve been unkind about her husband’s diagnosis. She put out a call to action for anyone who has an opinion, to simply educate themselves before speaking on it.

“For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years,” she wrote. “Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself.”