Chris Brown Flirts With ‘Sexy’ Ammika Harris On Instragram After She Posts Sexy Selfie 

Chris Brown is double-tapping and commenting all over Ammika Harris’ Instagram page, and we’re here for it! The singer, who welcomed a son with the model in November, continues to fuel romance rumors. See his latest compliment to the new mom!

Is it safe to say that Chris Brown and Ammika Harris are an item? While they haven’t confirmed the latter, the singer keeps dropping sultry comments under her Instagram photos, including, “Damn you sexy,” on January 9. Chris reacted to a series of selfies Ammika shared [SEEN HERE], in which she’s pictured looking in the mirror.

Who could blame Chris for leaving such a comment? Ammika looks stunning in the photos. She’s pictured wearing a matching pink and black cropped blazer and skirt by Fashion Nova. The new mom showed off her incredible post baby body and even bared her lower tummy in one snap.

The model placed her hands on her hips and cracked a smile in the first photo. The second was a closeup shot of her glam, which included a glossy nude lip, long lashes, and laid edges. Ammika let her dark hair down with loose waves.

Chris and Ammika welcomed son, Aeko Catori Brown on November 20. The proud parents kept the news quiet until December, and recently began sharing photos and videos of his adorable face.

Ammika recently opened up about her body after baby and admitted that she underwent a c-section when she gave birth to Aeko. As she continues to recover and slowly get back into her workout routine, the model is enjoying motherhood.

“Ammika is really adjusting to motherhood like a natural. She is so nurturing and she is there for everything and anything Aeko needs,” a source previously shared with HollywoodLife. “Ammika’s loved ones have seen a different side of her since becoming a mom and it’s only made her even more beautiful in their eyes than they ever imagined. She is so protective of Aeko, she’s constantly holding him, staring at him, and never wants to put him down. It’s really adorable and it’s so sweet to see the love between them.”