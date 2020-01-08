Back to black! Miranda Lambert joined her Pistol Annies bandmates while walking the red carpet of a Grammys party in Nashville and the Country crooner couldn’t have looked better!

It was girls’ night out on Jan. 7 for Miranda Lambert, 36, and her Pistol Annies bandmates Ashley Monroe, 33, and Angaleena Presley, 43, as the trio walked the red carpet for the 62nd Annual Grammys Awards party in Nashville! While all three ladies looked truly fabulous, Miranda totally owned the night in a black jumpsuit that featured a sheer, plunging neckline. The flared pants of her jumpsuit totally accentuated Miranda’s body and she paired the monochromatic piece with a pop of color, opting for a pair of bright pink high heels for the night! As for hair and makeup, Miranda chose to bring out her natural beauty and sported a simple smokey eye. Her blonde hair was done in loose curls to frame her face with ease, and her jewelry choice came down to only her gorgeous wedding ring!

The man who gave Miranda that stunning wedding band, however, was not on hand. The “It All Comes Out In The Wash” chose to spend the night with her gal pals rather than bring along her husband of nearly one year, Brendan McLoughlin. But fans need not fret! Miranda and Brendan are just as smitten as ever, as evidenced by a sassy video the Grammy winner posted to Instagram on Jan. 3, featuring the NYPD officer, 29, cooking while shirtless in the kitchen! Miranda snuck up on her beau as he was making Tex Mex in the couple’s Nashville home and singing along to “Sweet Child of Mine” by Guns N’ Roses. Upon seeing his wife, Brendan couldn’t help but laugh in embarrassment. It was such a fun, candid moment to see from the pair!

Of course, the couple has really been enjoying their first year of married life together, and marked a major milestone in their relationship by celebrating their first round of holidays since tying the knot! In Miranda’s Christmas post on Instagram, the Country singer and her husband shared snaps with Miranda’s family as they celebrated the holiday in Texas. Also on hand for the festivities was one of Brendan and Miranda’s “furbabies” — their adorable pooch! The final snap in the carousel post featured a collage photo of “The McLoughlin Herd,” which included dogs, cats, horses and rabbits! Oh my!

Clearly, Miranda is starting off the new year and new decade just right. Her love is stronger than ever and Miranda is seamlessly balancing her love life, professional life, and her close bond with her gal pals. We cannot wait to see more of Miranda in the future!