‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer’s Daughter Gracie, 10, Looks Like Her Twin In New Glam Pics

This is just downright spooky. ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Leah Messer shared a pic of her daughter Gracie after getting a glam job and she looks identical to her MTV personality mother.

Over the years Leah Messer‘s daughter Gracie has been starting to look more and more like her Teen Mom 2 star mom. But in two new photos that the 27-year-old posted to her Instagram on Jan. 7, the 10-year-old is literally is Leah’s mini-me. Gracie underwent a glam job, as she’s wearing bright eye makeup, long lashes and has light red glossy lips. Leah simply captioned the pic, “Season ❌ is here‼️ 🖤💛❤️ #glamsquad #famoussuperstars.”

Gracie competes in cheerleading so the look was likely for a competition. Especially since she’s wearing a costume that featured a short blue skirt with white stars on it and a red top with gold horizontal stripes across it and the word “Famous” written in blue lettering across the top of the bodice. She also has her blonde hair teased in a high pony tail with a blue scrunchie holding it up. The white sneakers seem to be a giveaway that she’s going to be doing some physical activity, so the makeup job and costume on a 10-year-old makes sense if it’s for a cheerleading comp.

Fans couldn’t get over the resemblance between mother and daughter. User ansleigh.grace.designs commented, “She’s your twin 🤣 she’s a carbon copy!” while jjaw9 wrote, “Wow she looks just like you 😳💕.” Fan brittanyzawislo gushed, “She’s a mini you!!!!!!!!” while 3l3na_526, added, “Omg she’s gorgeous. looks a lot like you Leah 💁🏻‍♀️.” User dance_cheermom303 praised Gracie, telling Leah, “She’s your twin..beautiful young lady ❤️,” while fan jambah111 marveled, “I swear, she looks JUST like you! 💜

Check out the above photo of Leah all glammed up and compare it to Gracie. The resemblance between mother and daughter is overwhelming!