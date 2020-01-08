See Pics
‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer’s Daughter Gracie, 10, Looks Like Her Twin In New Glam Pics

Leah Messer
This is just downright spooky. ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Leah Messer shared a pic of her daughter Gracie after getting a glam job and she looks identical to her MTV personality mother.

Over the years Leah Messer‘s daughter Gracie has been starting to look more and more like her Teen Mom 2 star mom. But in two new photos that the 27-year-old posted to her Instagram on Jan. 7, the 10-year-old is literally is Leah’s mini-me. Gracie underwent a glam job, as she’s wearing bright eye makeup, long lashes and has light red glossy lips. Leah simply captioned the pic, “Season ❌ is here‼️ 🖤💛❤️ #glamsquad #famoussuperstars.”

Gracie competes in cheerleading so the look was likely for a competition. Especially since she’s wearing a costume that featured a short blue skirt with white stars on it and a red top with gold horizontal stripes across it and the word “Famous” written in blue lettering across the top of the bodice. She also has her blonde hair teased in a high pony tail with a blue scrunchie holding it up. The white sneakers seem to be a giveaway that she’s going to be doing some physical activity, so the makeup job and costume on a 10-year-old makes sense if it’s for a cheerleading comp.

Fans couldn’t get over the resemblance between mother and daughter. User ansleigh.grace.designs commented, “She’s your twin 🤣 she’s a carbon copy!” while jjaw9 wrote, “Wow she looks just like you 😳💕.” Fan brittanyzawislo gushed, “She’s a mini you!!!!!!!!” while 3l3na_526, added, “Omg she’s gorgeous. looks a lot like you Leah 💁🏻‍♀️.” User dance_cheermom303 praised Gracie, telling Leah, “She’s your twin..beautiful young lady ❤️,” while fan jambah111 marveled, “I swear, she looks JUST like you! 💜

Leah Messer
Leah Messer gets glammed up for the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, TN on June 7, 2017.

Check out the above photo of Leah all glammed up and compare it to Gracie. The resemblance between mother and daughter is overwhelming!