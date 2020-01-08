Ciara celebrated Russell Wilson’s big win with the Seattle Seahawks in the best way possible: doing a sexy dance all up on her husband!

When you accomplish something great, does Ciara show up to your house to celebrate? That’s the difference between us and Russell Wilson, clearly. Ciara, 34, celebrated her husband, Russell Wilson and his team, the Seattle Seahawk’s major win against the Philadelphia Eagles on January 7 by doing a little dance — all up on him. “Proud of you Baby @DangeRussWilson! Gotta do a dance on ya 1 time. 🤣😍❤️,” Ciara posted on Instagram, with a cute boomerang showing herself shimmying up and down on Russell, 31, while wearing his Seahawks jersey.

Russell is looking on very appreciatively in the sexy video, which you can watch below. Her outfit is really on point here. Along with the extremely oversized jersey, the “Level Up” singer is also rocking a pair of baggy leather pants, a black parka, cool boots, and a pair of aviator shades. Russell’s rocking a suit and turtleneck for his post-game look. The leather pants look similar to the ones she rocked while performing “Melanin” and “The Git Up” (Remix)” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve. Ciara danced and sang her heart out while wearing a leather bustier, cinched at the waist with a wide belt with a silver buckle. Later in the night, she donned a cowboy hat for her performance with Blanco Brown. So good!

Two other special people in Russell’s life were definitely excited about the Seahawks’ big win, too: his five-year-old stepson, Future Jr., and his two-year-old daughter, Sienna. Future and Sienna are fixtures at Russell’s games, and they’re always wearing tiny versions of his jersey. How cute is that? Ciara recently posted an adorable photo of Sienna enjoying watching her dad play while wearing head to toe Seahawks gear, and oversized, lime green headphones to protect her little ears.

They’re seriously the cutest family. Ciara posted another photo on Instagram recently that showed Sienna very intently watching her dad from the sidelines. Her little Seahawks jacket is perfect!