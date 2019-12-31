Ciara Slays As Host In Sexy New Years Eve’s Outfit for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve’

Ciara rings in the New Year with a showstopping outfit fit for a queen! The singer dazzled fans in a stunning leather jumpsuit!

The hostess with the most-ess! Ciara, 34, dazzled us with a drop dead gorgeous look while co-hosting this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve party. The singer, who teamed up with Ryan Seacrest for the big evening, was a vision in her cowboy-inspired black leather jumpsuit that hugged all of her curves. She topped off the outfit with a matching leather black belt with a huge sparkling silver buckle and an array of silver and black bracelets. The singer finished the look off by wearing her long, dark, flowing hair in beachy waves.

We weren’t the only ones who were feeling her ensemble. Many fans jumped on Twitter to share how they felt about her outfit. Among the many fire and heart emojis sent out into the Twitterverse, one fan tweeted, “Absolutely stunning! Tuning in just to see Ciara! Can’t wait to see her perform too!!” Another chimed in and said, “Ciara is so beautiful!” Cleary, the look gained full-on fan approval!

The outfit was absolutely perfect for her performance of “The Git Up” (Remix) with Blanco Brown later evening. She leveled up the outfit by adding a black cowboy hat and danced around with the crowd and hyping everybody up for the country-hip-hop crossover artist.

This, of course, isn’t the first time that Ciara has earned such high praise for her hosting getups! On Nov. 24 for the AMAs, which she also hosted, Ciara left us shook when she wore a royal blue Balmain suit featuring a baggy blazer with nothing underneath. She paired it with matching, skintight, high-waisted trousers and a few layered necklaces with massive metallic medallions completed her ensemble.