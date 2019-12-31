See Pic
Ciara Slays As Host In Sexy New Years Eve’s Outfit for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve’

Jessie James Decker, Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve Preview, New York, USA - 30 Dec 2019
DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2020 - Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" marks the 48th anniversary of America's biggest celebration of the year and includes 5½ hours of special performances and reports on New Year's celebrations from around the globe. Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City, with live onsite reporting from award-winning actress and co-host Lucy Hale. Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" airs LIVE on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC. (ABC/Mitch Haaseth) KELSEA BALLERINI
Ciara rings in the New Year with a showstopping outfit fit for a queen! The singer dazzled fans in a stunning leather jumpsuit!

The hostess with the most-ess! Ciara, 34, dazzled us with a drop dead gorgeous look while co-hosting this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve party. The singer, who teamed up with Ryan Seacrest for the big evening, was a vision in her cowboy-inspired black leather jumpsuit that hugged all of her curves. She topped off the outfit with a matching leather black belt with a huge sparkling silver buckle and an array of silver and black bracelets. The singer finished the look off by wearing her long, dark, flowing hair in beachy waves.

We weren’t the only ones who were feeling her ensemble. Many fans jumped on Twitter to share how they felt about her outfit. Among the many fire and heart emojis sent out into the Twitterverse, one fan tweeted, “Absolutely stunning! Tuning in just to see Ciara! Can’t wait to see her perform too!!” Another chimed in and said, “Ciara is so beautiful!” Cleary, the look gained full-on fan approval!

The outfit was absolutely perfect for her performance of “The Git Up” (Remix) with Blanco Brown later evening. She leveled up the outfit by adding a black cowboy hat and danced around with the crowd and hyping everybody up for the country-hip-hop crossover artist.

Ciara
Ciara during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. Credit: ABC

This, of course, isn’t the first time that Ciara has earned such high praise for her hosting getups! On Nov. 24 for the AMAs, which she also hosted, Ciara left us shook when she wore a royal blue Balmain suit featuring a baggy blazer with nothing underneath. She paired it with matching, skintight, high-waisted trousers and a few layered necklaces with massive metallic medallions completed her ensemble.

Meanwhile, on New Year’s Eve, the Austin native was reunited with her fellow “Team Long Legs” member Megan Thee Stallion, who was one of the performers for the evening’s festivities in Hollywood. The rapper is one of many talented artist slated to hit the stage for the night. She’ll be in great company with top musicians like Post Malone, The Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, and more!