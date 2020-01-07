Not even a hip injury will stop Suzanne Somers from wearing heels! The ‘Three’s Company’ alum fashioned a stylish look while sporting a crutch and still looked incredible!

Suzanne Somers, 73, is making her latest injury look like no big deal at all! The TV personality was spotted heading to the Today show on Jan. 7 rocking a perfect winter look while also dealing with a crutch. Suzanne, who is currently recovering from a fractured hip, flashed her toned legs in a high-waisted black leather mini-skirt, while also wearing a cream colored turtleneck sweater, and finishing off the ensemble with a pair of nude heels. The belted skirt accentuated Suzanne’s figure perfectly, as she flashed the cameras a smile upon walking to and from the studio.

On hand to help his lady through the day was her doting husband Alan Hamel, 83. The couple, who have been married for over 40 years, got a little too candid in an interview on Oct. 29. Suzanne and Alan revealed that they actually have sex twice a day thanks to some hormone replacements they have been using to increase their drive and passion! “I’m kind of in that groove, like when you were younger and you’re in the mood all the time, and so is he because he’s on hormone replacements,” Suzanne confessed. “I thought, ‘Wow, what a great thing.’ Because men have had Viagra, but this is actually a shot for both men and women that’s not a drug. It just stimulates that part of your brain that says, ‘Hey, I’m kind of in the mood.’ And, so, isn’t that a wonderful thing? And it’s not a drug, so I love it.’”

While some fans may have been shocked by the revelation, Suzanne has never really been one to shy away from discussing her private life or flaunting her body. Suzanne went all out on her birthday, Oct. 16, posting a snap of herself in her birthday suit on Instagram! “Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit,” she captioned the snap. Suzanne crouched in a field, using her arms to shield her breasts from plain sight in the snap. Clearly, she was really feeling herself on her B-day!

But, of course, it doesn’t matter if it’s her birthday, or a day heading into the studio. Suzanne is always happy to show off how good she feels about herself! At 73, the actress is still going strong and fans cannot wait to see what she gets up to in 2020!