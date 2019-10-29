Suzanne Somers, 73, Reveals She Has Sex With Her 83-Year-Old Husband Twice A Day

Forty-three years of marriage later, and Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel are still eager to jump in the hay sack thanks to a special shot.

A shot of PT-141 a week keeps the libido at its peak for Suzanne Somers, 72, and her husband Alan Hamel, 83! Suzanne revealed that about once a week, they take a shot of the melanocortin-based peptide used for sexual arousal in an interview with DailyMail, published on Oct. 29. It’s a boost to the bioidentical hormones (made from plants) that the couple already takes, according to Suzanne and Alan’s lab work, the outlet reported. The concoction works for Suzanne and Alan, who have been married since 1977, because they have sex twice a day!

“I’m kind of in that groove, like when you were younger and you’re in the mood all the time, and so is he because he’s on hormone replacements,” Suzanne gushed to DailyMail. The Three’s Company star couldn’t stop raving about PT-141, because she added, “I thought, ‘Wow, what a great thing.’ Because men have had Viagra, but this is actually a shot for both men and women that’s not a drug. It just stimulates that part of your brain that says, ‘Hey, I’m kind of in the mood.’ And, so, isn’t that a wonderful thing? And it’s not a drug, so I love it.’

Drowsiness is still an issue, though. Suzanne joked that she sometimes snoozes through one of their daily sex sessions! “I usually say I sleep through one of them. That’s usually that one at 4 o’clock in the morning. But, you know, then again around 8 o’clock in the morning, I’m in the mood,” the Step by Step star mused.

There was a spark between Suzanne and Alan right from the start. “Oh, he’s just so beautiful. I had sex with [Alan] on our very first date just in case there wasn’t a second one. I just wanted to be with him that first time,” Suzanne told DailyMail.

Suzanne takes pride in her sexuality, and we love it! The sitcom queen posed in her “birthday suit” on her 73rd birthday, and shared the topless photo to her Instagram on Oct. 16. It’s also wonderful to see Suzanne glowing, happy and getting busy in between the sheets, after the actress battled breast cancer following her diagnosis in 2000 (a battle Alan stuck by her side for).