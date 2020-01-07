Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Tease Each Other On Instagram & Fans Think They’re ‘Back Together’

Lighthearted banter? Using the word ‘lmao’ and an emoji? Yeah, we can see why fans got excited after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott exchanged playful comments on Instagram on Jan. 7.

Once again, fans detected low-key Instagram flirting between exes Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 27. It all started when Travis shared a photo of a tray of curly fries on Jan. 7. “I made these curly fries. Ahhhh mannn,” the rapper captioned the photo, and Kylie doubted the truth of that statement. She left a cap emoji (“🧢”) in the comments section, which is slang for “lie.” Travis didn’t take offense — in fact, he seemed amused.

“Lmao u know they 🔥,” Travis retorted, apparently confident in his cooking abilities. Of course, fans quickly caught on to these comments, the type which are usually reserved for crushes texting one another back and forth. “They back together forsure,” one fan commented underneath a screenshot of Kylie and Travis’ Instagram conversation. Other fans pleaded for the parents to reunite, like one follower who directly wrote on Travis’ post, “just get back together i miss u two love birds.”

Déjà vu? Travis was also caught subtly flirting with Kylie before the new year, when he “liked” photos of Kylie’s sexy photo shoot in Dec. 2019. However, there has been no word on a romantic reunion ever since a report about their breakup surfaced in October of that year, despite their amicable reunions to hang out as a family with daughter Stormi Webster, 23 mos. Most recently, the family of three was seen at the 2019 Kardashian Christmas Eve party, with no drama reported — but Travis has “one real big pet peeve in his relationship drama with Kylie,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

That pet peeve is “when she [Kylie] or anyone calls them friends,” the source revealed, and explained why Travis feels that way! “He wants so much more and feels like he is so much more, regardless of where [Kylie’s] head is at,” the insider continued. “Going into 2020, he will still be the one chasing, even if ends up being a friendship over a relationship, he still hates that label.”

On the flip side, we’ve heard that Kylie is perfectly content staying friends, according to a different insider. “Right now Kylie is focusing on herself and her daughter and co-parenting and those are really her only concerns,” a source close to the family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s told some friends she doesn’t think she will be working things out with Travis in a romantic way in 2020 or beyond.”