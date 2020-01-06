Troian Bellisario Wore Her Wedding Dress To The 2020 Golden Globes — See Pic

Something old, something new? Troian Bellisario made a real statement with her 2020 Golden Globe fashion by wearing half of her wedding dress to the 77th annual awards show after-party!

It’s not whiplash, Troian Belisario, 34, actually wore part of her wedding dress to the 77th Annual Golden Globes Amazon after-party on Jan. 5 and still made it look brand new! The Pretty Little Liars alum took to Instagram on Jan. 5 — just hours following the awards show in Beverly Hills, CA — sporting her gorgeous gown while feeding her husband, Patrick J. Adams, ice cream! “Wore half my wedding dress. Home by 11. Eating ice cream. Happy #goldenglobes2020,” she captioned the candid snap. Just like her wedding day, Troian fashioned her dress to look positively angelic. The skirt of her gown cascaded perfectly down her legs, while the spaghetti strap cut of the bodice showed off her toned arms perfectly! It was a true blast from the past for fans of the couple, who used the evening as a well earned date night!

It’s been just over a year since the couple welcomed their gorgeous baby girl, Aurora, on Oct. 8, 2018, meaning a night out was definitely worth the wait for the newly-minted parents. Since Troian and Patrick welcomed their bundle of joy, they’ve been incredibly busy, and have also been working diligently to ensure their private life stays out of the spotlight. The couple even went as far as to keep the name of their daughter mum until a year after she was born! Of course, it wasn’t long before Troian and Patrick would get their date night, as the couple are known to make a few appearances at major events.

One such monumental occasion the couple attended was the wedding of Patrick’s Suits co-star, Duchess Meghan Markle‘s wedding to Prince Harry! Troian and Patrick arrived in the UK for the romantic nuptials on May 18, 2018 and couldn’t have looked better the day of the wedding! Since that time, though, fans haven’t seen the pair dressed to the nines for major events. But that all changed with the 77th Golden Globe Awards!

Forsaking any new threads, Troian really made a statement in her gorgeous ensemble, fashioning her wedding dress for a second time and looking just as much the stunning young woman as she was the day she got married! Who says you can’t wearing a wedding dress twice? We cannot wait to see these two more as awards season continues into the coming weeks!