‘RHOC’: Tamra Judge Sets The Record Straight After Fans Speculate She Was Fired From Show

While ‘RHOC’ has yet to announce the full-time cast for its upcoming season, Tamra Judge is speaking out amid growing worries that she’s being let go from the roster. Tamra’s orange emoji has gone MIA from her Instagram ‘bio’!

“Where’d the orange go?” That was one Instagram fan’s question after noticing the emoji, which usually indicates full-time status on The Real Housewives of Orange County, mysteriously disappeared from Tamra Judge’s Instagram bio. The fan left the question under a photo of supplements that Tamra shared to Instagram on Jan. 6, and another fan joined the interrogation in the comments section by writing, “There’s speculation that you’re leaving the housewives bc apparently you removed it from your insta bio.. hope this isn’t true, love you on the show!” Tamra, 52, didn’t appreciate the nosiness.

“People look too deeply into things,” Tamra simply replied, ending the conversation as rumors swirl that she was allegedly fired from RHOC, a show she has been starring on since Season 3’s premiere in 2007. That means Tamra has been holding her “orange” for over a decade — an impressive amount of time for any “Housewife” to be a main cast member. But some fans are now doubting Tamra’s tenure on the show will continue, while the cast for Season 15 is under wraps. At the end of December, HollywoodLife learned that the RHOC ladies will be “notified in a few weeks,” a source close to production EXCLUSIVELY told us — meaning they’re bound to learn any moment now!

Apparently, fans aren’t the only ones worried that their favorites will fail to receive a callback letter. Andy Cohen sparked rumors that the cast won’t be quite the same, thanks to an eyebrow-raising comment made during his interview on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Dec. 17! “The casting for next season is some of the best casting we’ve had. I have not been this excited about casting in a long time,” Andy admitted.

“Andy’s comments made them all nervous and they were told awhile ago a cast shake-up was coming,” the aforementioned source, who’s close to production, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “All of the ladies [of RHOC] are saying they’re confident they’re coming back, but nobody knows for certain.”

“They’re always interviewing new ladies and they’ve got their eye on a couple, it’s just still too early to tell what’s exactly happening,” the source added. “Everyone’s just waiting though some of the ladies have been asked to film things in their lives here and there since filming wrapped officially just in case they are asked back.”