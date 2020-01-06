Ariel Winter & Luke Benward Wrap Their Arms Around Each Other After Hot Date Night At Golden Globes

Ariel Winter and new boyfriend Luke Benward were spotted getting cozy and embracing each other after enjoying a lunch date at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, CA on Jan. 6.

Ariel Winter, 21, and boyfriend Luke Benward, 24, are smitten with each other and it shows! The lovebirds couldn’t hold back their affection when they were seen waiting outside Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills, CA on Jan. 6 after going to lunch together. They were all smiles as they wrapped their arms around each other and sure looked like two young stars in love! The Modern Family actress was wearing a flattering black sleeveless jumper with white patterns on it and spaghetti straps and her beau was wearing a button-down shirt with blue jeans. They couldn’t help but gaze into each other’s eyes during the outing and it was incredible cute to see.

Before their lunch date, Ariel and Luke were seen showing PDA at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. They attended the InStyle/Warner Brothers after-party on the night of Jan. 5 and looked as happy as could be. “Ariel was in great spirits and looked amazing,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Luke and Ariel danced to “Bonnie and Clyde” by JAY-Z and Beyonce and other songs, and she cuddled up on him. They were kissing affectionately and softly while dancing. They were really cute and not overly-heavy on the PDA. She checked in with him often and danced with him. She seemed to be enjoying herself and they seem quite happy.”

Ariel has been dating Luke for the past couple of weeks and it doesn’t look like anything is slowing down anytime soon. Before their romance rumors began, the brunette beauty and her ex Levi Meaden, 32, broke things off in the summer after dating for three years. The former couple still appear to be friendly, however, as they were spotted hugging each other goodbye during an outing after their split.

It will be interesting to see where things between Ariel and Luke go from here but we’ll be on the lookout for more outings. It’s great to see them happy and thriving!