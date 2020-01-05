Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Toned Abs In A Sexy Red Outfit: ‘Good Morning 2020’

Olivia Culpo looks RED hot! The model greeted her fans with a sweet ‘Good Morning’ post on her Instagram as she spilled out of her bikini top.

What a way to wake up! Olivia Culpo, 27, greeted all of her followers with a super sexy Instagram photo on Jan. 5. In the mirror selfie, the pageant queen looked ready for the in a mirror selfie showing off her fabulous figure and toned Abs. Oliiva looked red hot for the day in her sexy red two-piece set — consisting of a barely-there sports bra and low-rise pair of sweats — by L.A. streetwear brand Joah Brown. Olivia topped off the casually sexy look with a fresh face and wore her light brown hair in beachy waves, and accessorized with two gold bracelets on her right wrist. It’s honestly astounding how she always looks so effortlessly put together. While she didn’t tag a location, she appeared to be in a luxe marble bathroom and she’s been sharing various posts from a warm beach location to her Instagram stories.

Olivia enthusiastically captioned the photo, “Good morning 2020!!!” Many fans responded with a simple “Good morning!” or left hearts or very appropriate fire emojis, others were more enthusiastic and commented, “Good morning 2020!!!,” “Yowza!!! You’re too hot for 2019, bring on 2020!” One fan voiced their confusion caused by the reflections in the mirror and Olivia’s phone case. They said, “I’m so confused with the reflection of the back of your phone!?! Is that a mirror or an arm sticker? I just don’t understand.” Despite their confusion, it’s clear that this look and this photo is absolute fire!

Olivia has been keeping fans on her toes these last few weeks. On Dec. 18, the model took to Instagram to show off her new hair for the holidays and new year, a much longer, shoulder-length hairstyle. Olivia’s gorgeous new long brown hair was done by hairstylist, Priscilla Valles, using individual extensions while her hair was cut by Dominick Pucciarello.

Olivia posted a stunning selfie wearing a sexy plunging black and white herringbone corset with her hair down and parted in the middle in a sleek and shiny blowout.

She captioned the photo, “New length c/o Priscilla Valles! I’ve always been scared of extensions but I was getting tired of the bob. Now I’m addicted What do you prefer, bob or mid-length?”