Car Crashes Through Window Into Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant Pump — Injured Person Taken to Hospital

A Ferrari lost control and slammed right into West Hollywood’s Pump — owned by Lisa Vanderpump — on Sunday afternoon, terrifying diners as they were enjoying brunch!

A car crashed right into Lisa Vanderpump‘s popular restaurant Pump on Sunday, Jan. 5 and her husband Ken Todd was on the scene. “A Ferrari slammed through Pump at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Robertson in West Hollywood just after 2:00 p.m. Sunday,” Ken confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “A female patron was slightly injured and taken to the hospital with cuts and we are very lucky that everyone else was uninjured and safe while dining during Sunday brunch,” he continued. The incident terrified diners as the vehicle came barreling through the restaurant — shattering glass windows and creating a chaotic scene. The silver vehicle went over the curb and went into the outdoor patio seated area, but it’s unknown what caused the car to veer in the restaurant’s direction.

Those near the restaurant immediately began sharing details on social media. “Ken Todd, was on the scene as firefighters and first-responders attended to the damage,” LGBT Feed Los Angeles tweeted. “Pump in WeHo is not a drive through restaurant,” @KellanofLA quipped. Video of the damage looked extensive, as yellow tape sectioned off the restaurant while extremely sharp glass shards could be seen all over the restaurant floor and sidewalk. A pile of the window glass could also be seen on top of a table inside the restaurant area.

Described as Los Angeles’ “sexiest restaurant,” Lisa opened Pump — which is a restaurant, garden and lounge — in May 2014. “As you enter through the majestic gates, topped with burning flames, you feel immediately transported to a magical garden, perhaps in Tuscany or Provence,” the website reads. “We have created a space that feels as if you alone have discovered it, as you wonder how on earth you haven’t been here before.” Lisa documented the opening her third Los Angeles eatery heavily on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules.

The car itself also looked severely damaged, with the front bumper detaching from the main body of the vehicle. Pump closed immediately after the incident, and fire trucks could be seen on the street as Ken spoke with police.