Elton John Takes A Tumble As He Wins First Golden Globe Since ‘The Lion King’

Whoops! While on his way to accept the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, Sir Elton John nearly fell walking up the stairs to accept his first honor in the category since 1995!

Sir Elton John and his writing partner Bernie Taupin accepted their Original Song Golden Globe tonight for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman tonight, Jan. 5 at the Golden Globes. But before the duo could accept their award, Elton took a bit of a tumble up the stairs of the stage! Elton, ever the professional, was able to save the moment before anything else went amiss. What came after was a very sweet speech from the living legends. “It’s the first time I’ve ever won an award with him,” Elton noted of his partnership with Bernie. This marks Sir Elton’s first Golden Globe win since The Lion King in 1995 for the song “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.” What a moment!

Considered the most relaxed of the awards shows, The Golden Globes, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, kicks off the next few weeks of honors and nominations with a boozy party. Over the years, there have been a number of wild moments — who could forget just last year when Christian Bale referred to Dick Cheney as Satan? — and this latest is surely to make the list!

The 77th annual Golden Globes was underway at the famed Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The annual show honors the best in television and film with the HFPA as the voting body who determines the winners. British comedian Ricky Gervais returned to host the show for the fifth time, previously the MC from 2010-2012, and 2016.

📹 | (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again wining the #GoldenGlobe for Best Orginal Song, including Elton John’s speech thanking @TaronEgerton pic.twitter.com/KJvDvo9jS8 — Taron Egerton Updates (@TaronEgertonUA) January 6, 2020

This year, the Golden Globes is favoring streaming platforms ahead of studios, with Netflix leading the nominations for their critically acclaimed films like Marriage Story and The Irishman. Each film has six and five nominations.

On the TV side, Netflix series The Crown and Unbelievable garnered four nominations each. To catch up with more of tonight’s big moments, wins and more click through the gallery above and stay tuned for more coverage!