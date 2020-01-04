Justin Bieber Sings ‘Overboard’ & More Fan-Favorite Tracks In Epic IG Live After Releasing ‘Yummy’

Justin Bieber gave fans a pleasant surprise when he held a live stream on Instagram on Jan. 4, just hours after releasing his latest song ‘Yummy’, and brought on some serious nostalgia by singing his past hits.

Justin Bieber, 25, just released new music but that doesn’t mean he’s forgetting the old! The talented singer had fans squealing with delight after he released his newest song “Yummy” at midnight on Jan. 4 and decided to take the excitement even further by hosting an Instagram live stream shortly after. During the epic live video, he took the opportunity to chat with his supporters and sit at a piano to sing some of his old hit songs, including “Overboard” off of his debut 2010 studio album My World 2.0. He was reluctant to sing the old tune at first but eventually belted it out, impressing everyone watching. “I’m not going to sing ‘Overboard’, I don’t even know it on the piano” he said at first laughing before starting to sing the lyrics a capella style.

Justin also sang popular songs like “Never Let You Go”, which was also off his debut studio album, and “As Long As You Love Me”, off of his 2012 album Believe, and it didn’t take fans long to share their opinions about the stream on Twitter. “a-are you telling me that justin bieber sang never let you go? in 2020? i’m glad i didn’t see the livestream cause i’d be DEAD,” one fan wrote. “hearing Justin sing all those old songs in his livestream made me realize once again how long I‘ve been here and how much his music helped me to be the person I’m today. I‘m so grateful for him & his music!!” another posted.

Justin’s latest single is the first new one he’s released since 2015 so it’s definitely been a long time coming. It looks like 2020 is going to be a big year for the Biebs. In addition to the release of “Yummy”, the music-lover put out a music video for it and has promised a new album and a tour in the new year.

IM LATE BUT JUSTIN BIEBER SINGING OVERBOARD IN 2020?!??! DO YOU HEAR ME CRYING?!?!?!?? pic.twitter.com/z72X2JBQRk — 𝓁𝑒𝒶𝒽 (@shelfjonas) January 4, 2020

QUE LIVEEE! 😭❤ Justin Bieber cantando "As Long As You Love Me" agora pouca na sua live no insgragram pic.twitter.com/1qREboSlv7 — Justin Follow Brasil (@ProjetoJBFans) January 4, 2020

We look forward to seeing what’s in store for Justin next! He always knows how to put smiles on his fans’ faces and we’re loving every second of it!