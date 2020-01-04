Watch
Justin Bieber Sings ‘Overboard’ & More Fan-Favorite Tracks In Epic IG Live After Releasing ‘Yummy’

Justin Bieber
Shutterstock
Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge, ruled that two former neighbors of the pop singer must undergo a mental examination if they want to try to prove the singer caused them severe emotional distress by his behavior when he lived next door to them Justin Bieber-Copyright Suit, Los Angeles, USA - 3 Aug 2016
Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber hits the Dance Studio once again today with his crew. Pictured here exiting without his shirt and greeting out shutterbug. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 17 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber shows off his bare torso after a photoshoot at Milk Studios! The singer sported an unbuttoned pink shirt and pink shorts after a long day at the studio with Kourtney Kardashian and wife Hailey Bieber. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 16 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Lastarpix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber brings a hockey stick to the dance studio ahead of his rehearsal.
Justin Bieber gave fans a pleasant surprise when he held a live stream on Instagram on Jan. 4, just hours after releasing his latest song ‘Yummy’, and brought on some serious nostalgia by singing his past hits.

Justin Bieber, 25, just released new music but that doesn’t mean he’s forgetting the old! The talented singer had fans squealing with delight after he released his newest song “Yummy” at midnight on Jan. 4 and decided to take the excitement even further by hosting an Instagram live stream shortly after. During the epic live video, he took the opportunity to chat with his supporters and sit at a piano to sing some of his old hit songs, including “Overboard” off of his debut 2010 studio album My World 2.0. He  was reluctant to sing the old tune at first but eventually belted it out, impressing everyone watching. “I’m not going to sing ‘Overboard’, I don’t even know it on the piano” he said at first laughing before starting to sing the lyrics a capella style.

Justin also sang popular songs like “Never Let You Go”, which was also off his debut studio album, and “As Long As You Love Me”, off of his 2012 album Believe, and it didn’t take fans long to share their opinions about the stream on Twitter. “a-are you telling me that justin bieber sang never let you go? in 2020? i’m glad i didn’t see the livestream cause i’d be DEAD,” one fan wrote. “hearing Justin sing all those old songs in his livestream made me realize once again how long I‘ve been here and how much his music helped me to be the person I’m today. I‘m so grateful for him & his music!!” another posted.

Justin’s latest single is the first new one he’s released since 2015 so it’s definitely been a long time coming. It looks like 2020 is going to be a big year for the Biebs. In addition to the release of “Yummy”, the music-lover put out a music video for it and has promised a new album and a tour in the new year.

We look forward to seeing what’s in store for Justin next! He always knows how to put smiles on his fans’ faces and we’re loving every second of it!