Brad Pitt, 56, Looks Hotter Than Ever While Rocking Sunglasses On The Red Carpet At AFI Awards

Brad Pitt dressed to impress in Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 3 when he showed up to the AFI Awards looking happier than ever in stylish sunglasses and a black blazer and pants.

Brad Pitt, 56, was looking mighty fine during his latest red carpet appearance and we have the photo to prove it! The talented actor attended the 20th annual AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 3 and turned heads in a dashing outfit, including a black blazer over a black polo style shirt, black pants, and black shoes. He also added a cool effect in the form of black sunglasses. He showed off longer locks that ended at the bottom of his neck with the look and some facial hair on his chin. The hunk was all smiles as he stopped to pose for photos at the popular event.

In addition to Brad, the AFI, aka the American Film Institute, awards ceremony attracted many other big stars to honor the best in film and television, including Halloween queen Jamie Lee Curtis, 61, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Adam Driver, 36, and Crazy Rich Asians actress Awkwafina, 31. Some of the features that the AFI recognized this year included the film Parasite and the hit series Fleabag.

Brad’s appearance at AFI is the first of many award ceremonies he plans on attending this season. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is also expected to be at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5 and is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture category. He is reportedly sitting just a few feet away from his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, 50, at the event, almost 15 years after their split, so all eyes are sure to be on them!

It’s awesome to see Brad starting the award season off and looking dashing! We can’t wait to see him more over the next few weeks!