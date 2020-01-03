Barack and Michelle Obama are still on their Hawaiian vacation, and the former president is celebrating with a paddleboarding trip — shirtless.

Barack Obama hasn’t slowed down professionally since leaving the White House in 2017, but he’s managed to fit in some rest and relaxation here and there. Barack, 58, was spotted enjoying an afternoon of paddleboarding in his home state of Hawaii over New Year’s, wearing just a pair of boardshorts as he hit the surf. At nearly 60 years old, he’s still looking incredible. Aside from going a little grey, he’s nearly identical to those famed photos of the then-senator vacationing in Hawaii shirtless in 2008. That was seriously 12 years ago, and he’s fitter than ever. See the shirtless pic HERE.

While the former president’s beach trip was a solo outing, he has been on the island of Oahu for the holidays with his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and their daughters, Malia, 21, and Sasha Obama, 18, since December 16. The girls left right after Christmas to head back to college. The night before paddleboarding, Barack and Michelle enjoyed a night on the town in the trendy neighborhood Kakaako, where they hosted a dinner for family and friends at Ya-Ya’s Chophouse and Seafood. Guests at the dinner included Barack’s sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng and her family, and some lucky restaurant employees and patrons got to take pics with Michelle.

Barack has enjoyed plenty of time hitting golf courses on Oahu since landing on the island, too. One woman visiting the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course on December 19 got an amazing surprise when they were approached by the former president. In his typical baby crazy fashion, the former president approached Andrea Jones and asked if he could hold her three-month-old niece, Riley Lewis. In video she captured over their meeting, Barack coos,“come on, baby. Who’s this cutie pie?” and gives her a huge kiss on the forehead. You can watch the adorable video HERE.