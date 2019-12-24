Watch
Hollywood Life

Barack Obama Cradles A 3-Month-Old Baby & Calls Her ‘Cutie Pie’ In Super Sweet Video — Watch

Obama
Vincent Thian/AP/Shutterstock
Former US president Barack Obama arrives ar the Palais des Papes in Avignon with his family during his french holidays. 16 Jun 2019 Pictured: Former US president Barack Obama arrives ar the Palais des Papes in Avignon with his family during his french holidays. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA445628_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
George Clooney and Barack Obama are seen at Lake Como on June 23, 2019 in Cernobbio, Lake Como, Italy. Pictured: George Clooney and Barack Obama Ref: SPL5099854 230619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Switzerland Rights
George Clooney and Barack Obama are seen at Lake Como on June 23, 2019 in Cernobbio, Lake Como, Italy.Pictured: George Clooney and Barack ObamaRef: SPL5099854 230619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Switzerland Rights
Former US President, Barack Obama and wife Michelle, eat at the famous gastronomic restaurant, L'Oustau de Baumaniere in Les Baux de Provence during their holidays in France. The couple have been taking in all that the South of France has to offer. Just yesterday, the President was out hiking with daughter, Malia. And previous to that, Malia and her sister, Sasha were spotted at the flea market in Provence. 18 Jun 2019 Pictured: Barack Obama, Michelle Obama. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA447390_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Evening Writer

Barack Obama has melted America’s hearts once again, this time by setting aside time from his golfing trip in Hawaii for a meet-and-greet with a little baby!

Baby, meet former President Barack Obama, 58. Obama, meet baby. The cutest “networking” went down on a golf course in Hawaii, when Obama took a break from the tee box to say hello to a three-month-old baby named Riley Lewis! The infant’s aunt, Andrea Jones, captured the precious moment on camera and shared the video to Twitter on Dec. 19. In the clip, the 44th U.S. president strolls up with his golfing entourage to the baby and her family, and exclaims Riley is a “cutie pie.” Little Riley is then handed to Obama, and the former POTUS proceeded to remind us why he was so beloved during his time in the Oval Office. You can watch the video, here.

“Come on, baby. She’s a cutie pie,” Obama gushes to Riley, and then coos, “How you doin’? how you doin’?” Given his good sense of humor, Obama couldn’t resist throwing a few jokes in: “See, she’s waving…I can’t feed you, no baby, I can’t.” The video ended with Obama planting a presidential kiss on the baby’s forehead, and with him gushing that Riley is “‘adorable.” Reflecting upon the chance encounter, Riley’s aunt wrote on Twitter later, “President Obama gracefully walked up and asked to hold my niece Riley. He was golfing in Hawaii. My niece is the GOAT period.”

This isn’t the first baby Obama has ran into on a golf course! While hitting the green at the Mid-Pacific Country Club in Lanikai, Oahu on Dec. 22, a fan filmed the former Illinois senator cradling yet another baby. This little one was just five weeks old and named Levi, who was rocking a reindeer onesie in honor of Christmas’ approaching date. Once again, Obama made us swoon with his baby talk, and his ability to talk to children as if they’re fellow colleagues at The White House. “You’ve been eaten, haven’t you?” Obama asked the newborn.

The island of Oahu is a favorite getaway spot of Obama’s, who has made it a tradition to take his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama, 55, and their daughters Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18, to the island every Christmas break. Obama touched down in the tropical state via private airplane on Dec. 16. It’s a sentimental place for Obama, since he spent a large portion of his childhood and all his teenage years on Oahu, where he attended and graduated from the island’s prestigious Punahou School.