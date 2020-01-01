Paula Abdul’s Fans Go Wild For Her NYE Performance of ‘Straight Up’ At 57 — ‘She’s Still Got It’

Fans of Paula Abdul couldn’t contain their genuine excitement watching the 80’s and 90’s pop star totally nail her performance with intense choreography on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve!’

After all these years, Paula Abdul, 57, is still working it! The singer took to the stage to ring in the new year on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest to perform her 1988 hit track “Straight Up,” among other songs, and fans totally lost it on social media! The performance saw wardrobe changes, rigorous choreography, and signature dance moves that the singer perfected for the big night. A number of Paula’s admirers took to Twitter to share complete admiration for the singer, who can still bust a move as if she never left the ’80s or ’90s!

One such fan said it best. Taking to Twitter and posting a gif of Paula shimmying her way to the front of the stage, decked out in a black and gold, matador-inspired sequined ensemble, the fan simply wrote, “Paula Abdul still got it” with a number of hands clapping emojis! Another fan couldn’t help but agree, noting that Paula is truly “one of the best.” One admirer even noted that the entertainer, “never lost it,” and a number of fans wholly agreed.

But some diehards were even noticing a number of fun nods to her hits and songs that even we didn’t pick up on! An impassioned fan took to Twitter and shared a clip of Paula’s performance of “Straight Up,” noting something very familiar about the choreography. Naturally, Paula surprised her fans by still being able to perform the same rigorous moves decades after she first introduced them. But with this performance, one fan noted that “She sneaked in the ‘Crazy Cool!’ choreography at the beginning!” Of course, Paula got all her moves perfectly, with another fan commenting that she “can still dance better than 98% of the planet.”

Paula Abdul- “Straight Up!” She sneaked in the “Crazy Cool!” choreography at the beginning! 😍 Happy New Year Everyone! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/AqRJPKIukB — Paula Abdul Forever Media (@pafansmedia) January 1, 2020

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve saw a slew of amazing performances that fans loved. But Paula’s admirers couldn’t get over how great she was doing on the stage! She totally proved that she’s “still got it!” We hope to see more performances like this from Paula in the new year!