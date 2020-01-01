Kelly Ripa Wears Bejeweled Turban While Cuddling Up To Mark Consuelos On NYE & Celeb Fans Adore The Trend

Dazzling for the new year! Kelly Ripa sported a bejeweled turban as she snuggled up to her husband Mark Consuelos while they celebrated “25 new year eves” together!

Kelly Ripa, 49, made a bold fashion statement while she rang in the new year with her husband, Mark Consuelos, 48! The Live With Kelly & Ryan cohost sported a beautifully bejeweled turban with rhinestones in warm hues sewn intricately throughout the head piece and fans were all about it. Kelly and Mark looked so in love, as they smiled for the camera, wearing their holiday best! For the couple, it was an especially monumental occasion, as they celebrated over two decades of ringing in the new year together! “25 #newyear eves with @instasuelos but this is the first one wearing a turban ♥️ 💥🎉💫🎊,” the former All My Children star captioned the sweet post.

While it’s unquestionable just how endearing these two looked together, as they cozied up for the ball drop, a number of celebrity fans were fixated on Kelly’s fashion choice! Jamie Alexander of Thor fame took to the comment’s section, writing, “Gurrrrllll we have matching turbans! 🙌🏻🔥” Bianna Golodryga was all about the head piece, too! “That is the best looking turban I’ve seen. Happy new year to the entire Consuelos family,” the CNN senior correspondent wrote. Clearly, Kelly was given loads of compliments for her unique look. But it was celebrating the occasion with her husband that most definitely meant the world!

As fans know, Kelly and Mark have a classic Hollywood love story. The pair met in 1995 while filming the soap opera All My Children and quickly fell for one another. Although they eloped in 1996 after dating, they did actually share a televised wedding — though it was as their characters on the show.

Since then, however, the couple have gone on to share a number of New Year Eves, exciting career changes and highlights and three children — Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16 — together. They are always sharing such sweet, precious moments with their fans, and we cannot wait to see more of them in the new year!