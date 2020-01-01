BTS Welcomes Post Malone Into A Sweet Group Hug On NYE & ARMYs Are Swooning  

Post Malone joined in on BTS’ group hug as the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve, and it’s the best thing you’ll see all day! After both Post and BTS took the stage, they rang in 2020 with the sweetest celebration!

BTS and Post Malone ended the decade together with a group hug during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest! As the ball dropped in New York City, the boy band huddled together onstage, as seen in a now viral video that’s making its rounds on the internet. The rapper then walked over to the group who all embraced him with open arms.

Both BTS and headliner Post took the stage earlier in the night and had the thousands of fans in attendance cheering and dancing. Post, who rocked a bright pink sparkling suit, performed his hits, “Circles” and “Congratulations.” He also appeared on the last year’s show with an epic performance from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

BTS, who coordinated in similar black and white looks, entertained with their chart-topping tracks, “Make It Right” and “Boy with Luv.” The K-Pop stars put on an electric 8-minute set that certainly did not disappoint! BTS joined the 48th annual show after the group first appeared on the show in 2017 with a medley of hits on the West Coast.

Please :( Hoseok saw Post Malone was alone during the ball drop, made eye contact and him and Namjoon let him join their tradition group hug :( BTS are such nice people :( pic.twitter.com/Edg0JqAepM — ✰ (@mygbebe) January 1, 2020

Alanis Morissette kicked off the show with the cast members of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill. She performed a live rendition of her mega hit “You Oughta Know.” Country crooner, Sam Hunt hit the stage later on for an upbeat performance of his new single, “Kinfolks.”