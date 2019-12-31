Beach day! Pippa Middleton joined her family in the Caribbean on Dec. 31 and looked fit and happy enjoying some sun and sand before ringing in the New Year.

Hitting the beach on New Year’s Eve! Pippa Middleton, 36, was spotted enjoying the waves of the Caribbean with her whole family — minus her sister, Duchess Kate Middleton, 37, who is spending the holidays with the royal family in England. Pippa was joined by her brother, James Middleton, 32, his fiancée Alizée Thevenet, along with Pippa’s mother, Carole Middleton, 64, and Pippa’s husband James Matthews, 44. Pippa and her family looked as though they were wholly enjoying soaking up the sun in the hours before ringing in 2020!

Pippa, especially, showed off her incredibly fit figure while running into the waves of St. Barts. While sporting a black and white bikini by Asceno, Pippa ran straight into the ocean for a quick dip! Clearly, Pippa was enjoying the whole atmosphere and fancied herself a number of swims in the sea, with her hair dampened by the ocean waters and her makeup free face positively beaming! Nearly a year and a half after giving birth to her first child, Pippa’s body looked incredibly trim and toned in her swimwear, flaunting her long legs and built arms while on vacation.

Although Pippa remained a fairly low-key fixture of the Middleton family this year, her 2018 was a rather exciting time! Just over a year ago, in Oct. 2018, Pippa and her husband welcomed their first child together! Of course, the private couple didn’t even announce their baby’s name until roughly a month later in November, introducing Arthur Michael William Matthews to the world!

It’s been quite the exciting decade for Pippa, who rose to fame upon being her sister’s Maid of Honor at her wedding to Prince William, 37, in 2011. Since then, she’s risen to celebrity status, and fans have loved watching Pippa’s journey from talked-about sister of the future Queen, to a new wife and mother over the last decade! Ringing in the New Year with her family while enjoying some rest and relaxation seems the most fitting way for Pippa to culminate the last ten years! We cannot wait to see more of her in 2020!