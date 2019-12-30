Wendy Williams Admits She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Return To Her Show After Spending Time With Family In Miami

After getting her fill of family and Florida, Wendy Williams is ready to return to New York. The talk show host said she’s ‘missing her show’ and is ready to get back to work in the Big Apple.

“Thx Miami, but I can’t wait to get home!!” Wendy Williams, 55, captioned a Dec. 27 Instagram post, one that showed her at the Miami International Airport. After spending the Christmas holidays with her family in Florida, it was time for her head to head back north. In the picture, the talk show host was rocking a Yankees hat and a New York State of mind, it seems. “I’m sooo missing doing the show & my routine. Family is great, but ok bye! I’m in the lounge trying to figure out who has the best soul food for New Year’s day.”

“In my culture, certain foods on THAT day represent health & money. Are you familiar with this 1800s tradition?” she asked. It’s true, according to The Spruce Eats. In the Southern region of the United States, eating certain dishes associated with “soul food” – black-eyed peas, collard greens, cornbread, and pork — will bring a person good luck throughout the year. Some also believe eating chicken and seafood will bring about good luck, so Wendy will probably pass on the shrimp cocktail instead of an extra helping of mustard greens with ham.

Considering how Wendy’s past year has gone, no one could fault her for wanting to start 2020 out right. 2019 was the year that Wendy announced on TV that she had gone to rehab and was living in a “sober house.” It was also the year that her marriage to Kevin Hunter fell apart (mainly due to him fathering a child with another woman.) Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin in April, and a rep for her said that her husband/longtime manager “is supportive of Wendy, and they are working through this process together. No additional comment will be provided at this time.”

Shortly after Wendy filed her papers, Kevin spoke on the impending divorce. He said he “will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.” It hasn’t been the easiest of splits. Kevin got into a physical altercation with his and Wendy’s 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in May 2019. Kevin Jr. allegedly punched his father in the face during a parking lot scuffle, and though he was arrested for assault, the prosecution declined to pursue charges against him. The case was dismissed in July.

Since calling it quits with Kevin, Wendy has spent her holidays with her family in Miami. She had a “good” Thanksgiving with her kin in Florida, and she had a great Christmas. “Having all the love and support from her huge family has made all the difference in the world,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Wendy feels so grateful and blessed to be able to see them whenever she cares, but to have them around this Christmas made it especially memorable for her.”