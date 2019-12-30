Maria Menounos Reveals How She & Steve Harvey Plan To Make Their NYE Special The ‘Biggest Party’

Maria Menounos is set to host FOX’s New Year’s Eve Celebration with Steve Harvey at Dec. 31 and she opened up to HL about what kind of party she’s planning and why it will be the best one around.

Maria Menounos, 41, is excited about 2020 and she’s about to ring in the new year in a BIG way! The brunette beauty is hosting FOX’s New Year’s Eve Celebration, which is one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations of the year, with comedian Steve Harvey, 62, and she couldn’t help but gush over what she expects. “We are going to have the biggest party in Times Square,” Maria EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Steve and I are back for our third year and we are always trying to figure out how we are going to top it so we have some amazing guests like Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots, my favorite of course! We are going to get into some mischief, which is exciting of course, and we got Roman Reigns from the WWE and there will be something interesting going on there. We have Gordon Ramsay, we have some amazing performances from The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, TYGA and so much more so we are really excited for the show this year!”

Maria, who married husband Keven Undergaro while Steve officiated on New Year’s Eve in 2017, also opened up about how she stays excited for every New Year’s celebration now that she’s already had one of the best days of her life. “I know, it is a tough one to top at least for me personally,” she explained about her 2017 wedding. “So I keep asking them, what are we going to do, we need a zip line from the ball down to our stage so people and Steve could look at me like I am crazy! I am always coming up with a crazy and zany stunt idea and so some of them will come to fruition this New Year’s. Some of them we will hold hopefully for next year. But yeah, it is tough to beat that, at least for us personally it was a really special moment and Steve getting to officiate it was awesome. So I always have said that we are going to have to have a baby live on air or a divorce to top it personally.”

As far as going live each year, Maria, who started co-hosting FOX’s NYE special with Steve in the 2018-19 year, admitted she still gets nervous but tries to make the best of it. “I live for live but yes I am also always concerned about that human moment you can have where you don’t think before you speak or you accidentally have a human moment,” she said. “Yeah it is scary but that fear is kind of exciting. The fear of being live. But I live to be live and that is where I feel at my best. So I have a lot of fun with it and I enjoy it because you never know what is going to happen. I just always ask for forgiveness ahead of time. Please forgive me!”

Maria and Steve will host FOX’s New Year’s Eve Celebration on FOX on the night of Dec. 31.