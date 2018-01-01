Maria Menounos’ Stunning Wedding Dress: All The Details On Her Chantilly Lace Gown

Maria looked gorgeous in a lace Pronovias gown for her surprise NYE wedding in Times Square. Read about the dress here!

A wedding dress is probably the most special dress a woman will ever wear, and Maria Menounos, 39, wore her gorgeous lace dress in front of millions, as she got married on live TV during the New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey special on FOX. She wed her longtime love Keven Undergaro in the middle of Times Square, with her parents watching.

Maria’s exact dress was the Randala style from the Atelier Pronovias 2018 Collection. It’s a mermaid dress with a detachable “coat” that features long Chantilly lace sleeves and a full skirt. Since it was 10 degrees in NYC on New Year’s Eve, she definitely needed a long-sleeved option! She wrote on Instagram just before the wedding, “We are getting married tonight in Times Square! I will be the coldest bride ever but the happiest! Seeing my parents happy means everything!”

On finding the perfect dress, she told PEOPLE: “You have to think you’re outside in Times Square, it’s freezing, you need something beautiful but appropriate.” After being with her man for almost 20 years, she got engaged earlier this year. When they decided to get married on NYE, Maria says, “I quickly went onto Pinterest and started looking at wedding gowns. I’ve never really been that girl that’s done that. I never really envisioned that day.”

When she found the one, she revealed, “It took my breath away. When I started crying, I was like, ‘This is clearly the dress.” When you know, you know!

