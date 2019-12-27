Brandi Glanville Throws Shade At Ex- Husband Eddie & LeAnn Over Not Being Invited On Christmas

Brandi Glanville claimed that she did not spend Christmas with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian & LeAnn Rimes even though they all posed together for a cute pic during the big holiday.

Don’t judge a book by its cover. The book in this situation comes in the form of a pic as it looked as if Brandi Glanville, 47, was having a blast with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, 46, and his wife LeAnn Rimes, 37, on Christmas Day. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed next to Eddie and their two sons Mason, 14, and Jake, 11, where she captioned the snap with “Modern Family.” Fans were happy to see all of them together on such a big occasion given that the history between Brandi, Eddie and LeAnn hasn’t exactly been great (he had an affair with the “How Do I Live” singer ten years ago while still being married to Brandi. LeAnn was married to someone else at the time as well).

Turns out the get together was apparently short lived as Brandi clarified what went down on December 26. “I just want to make this clear I did not spend Christmas Day with my ex, his wife & family,” she tweeted.

“Had I been invited I would have. I was simply picking up the boys car still running in the driveway & asked to take a quick pic.”

Social media was split on how to react to Brandi’s holiday claim. “You don’t owe anyone an explanation. Live your life and do what’s best for you and your sons,” one wrote while another wasn’t so sweet. “So you spent 2 seconds of Christmas Day with them. Talk about misleading.” The mother-of-two responded to the latter by saying, “I spent 5 minutes while picking up my children that is it.”

Brandi also let everyone know that she, Eddie and LeAnn are in a “good place” but that she didn’t want that photo of them together to be “misconstrued.” Fans thought their feud ended earlier this year when the reality star and country songstress looked happy together at Jake’s 11th birthday party in April 2019.

LeAnn later shared an “awkward” family photo of her, Eddie, Brandi, Mason and Jake on Easter where Brandi was way in the background while the married couple cozied up with one another. So it appears as if the awkwardness between these three is still going strong all this time later.