Brandi Glanville & LeAnn Rimes Smile Together In Shocking Pic — Feud Over Eddie Cibrian Ended?

Have Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes called a truce on their longstanding feud over Eddie Cibrian? The two stars posed for a selfie together while celebrating Brandi’s son’s birthday.

There may finally be peace between Brandi Glanville, 45, and LeAnn Rimes, 35. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a photo on Instagram that showed the two former enemies smiling together and celebrating the birthday of her and Eddie Cibrian‘s son, Jake, 11. “Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday,” Glanville captioned the photo shared on April 14. The reality star also shared a sweet photo of her and her other son Mason, 14. She shares custody of both children with Cibrian, who she was married to for nearly a decade before they divorced in 2010.

Rimes, who married Cibrian in 2011, posted her own images commemorating the party. She shared a cute selfie with Jake, which she captioned with a loving message about being his stepmother. “Happy O-fficial Birthday to this lil man! I am so blessed to be his stepmom. What joy he brings to the lives of everyone he encounters. I wish he was still this little Happy #11 Jakey #happybirthday #stepmom #stepsonlove,” she wrote.

It’s nice seeing these two get along since this wasn’t always the case for them. Back in 2009, it was reported that Rimes, who was then married to backup dancer Dean Sheremet, and Cibrian were having an affair. Glanville filed for divorce shortly after, and has made her distaste for the country singer known in the years since. As recently as 2017, the Marriage Boot Camp star made a snide comment at Leann’s expense while appearing on the U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother. “My ex-husband is an actor and he married a c–t — ry music star, LeAnn Rimes, after they cheated together, and they’re happy.” Yikes. Glad they’ve finally found a way to co-parent peacefully!