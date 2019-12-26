Hailie Scott Mathers couldn’t stop blushing while taking a few sweet snaps with her BF, Evan McClintock, as the duo posed at a diner and roller rink to celebrate her birthday!

It’s her birthday and she’ll post if she wants to! Hailie Scott Mathers, 24, took to Instagram on her birthday, Dec. 25, sharing a slew of images from her birthday celebration. The daughter of rapper Eminem looked so dazzling in a glittering jumpsuit and was smiling from ear to ear in a number of her photos. But a few pics also featured a very special guest!

In two images she shared on social media, Hailie was joined by her boyfriend Evan McClintock and the pair looked absolutely smitten with one another. In one photo, which you can see here, the pair sat on either side of a diner table and held hands. Evan was beaming at his love, while Hailie couldn’t help but giggle at the romantic setting and sweet moment. Hailie’s BF was also dressed for the occasion with a fitting blue shirt and sunglasses for the retro-themed bash.

Of course, that wasn’t the only image Hailie shared of her beau. Another professional snap, seen here, featured the pair sitting on the same side of their booth, with Evan’s arm around Hailie’s shoulders. Evan smiled for the camera, while Hailie gazed at the lens, showing off her gorgeous, natural makeup and stunning, wavy hair. Making the pic even more endearing, Hailie and Evan gently held hands. The couple, who have been together for a number of months, have graced Hailie’s social media before, but never in images so professional! The entire occasion was so sweet and romantic; the perfect way to show off their young love.

Clearly, Hailie opted for a different venue than her Christmasy home for her 24th birthday bash! A number of pics posted to Hailie’s Instagram featured the newly minted 24-year-old in a roller rink skating in her new year! The beauty, “got groovy to celebrate 24,” rocking an outfit straight from the disco era: a short black jumpsuit layered with colorful sequins, white booties and large gold hoop earrings. Of course, the stunning pics were nothing new for her fans, who have seen the beauty grow in confidence and style throughout the year! Now, at 24, fans can only anticipate more amazing looks from Hailie in the future!