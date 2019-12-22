How Scott Disick Feels About Marrying Sofia Richie: ‘He’s Very, Very Happy With Her’

A HollywoodLIfe source dished EXCLUSIVE details about if Scott Disick is thinking about marriage with girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Scott Disick, 35, and Sofia Richie, 21, have been dating for over two years now so it might make sense that he would put a ring on it at some point if not very soon. Turns out this isn’t the case, at least for now, as a HollywoodLife insider revealed EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s feeling about their relationship. “Scott honestly has no plans to marry Sofia anytime,” they said while adding that, “He’s really, really happy. She’s so easy to get along with and they never fight. Their relationship is not at all complicated. She’s really young and they’re happy and Scott just never sees himself getting married to anyone. He’s happy with the way things are and Sofia knows that. Scott enjoys being in a relationship but doesn’t ever see himself marrying.”

Things look to be going swimmingly for Scott and Sofia in many aspects of their relationship including her connection with the KarJenner clan (he was with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 40, for years and they share three children together). Another HollywoodLIfe source dished EXCLUSIVE details on how the gorgeous model will spend the holidays which will include time with the legendary reality television family.

“Sofia is of course included in whatever Scott does with Kourtney Kardashian for the holidays,” a source close to the family told HL on December 21. “The family is very last minute and still figuring out their plans, but they are trying to make it work so that everyone is happy. It sounds like Sofia will spend some time with her family and some time with Scott and Kourtney.”

Scott & Sofia spent the Thanksgiving holiday together in Miami last month, which was apparently fine with Kourtney as this was planned “well ahead of time”. The cute couple were seen having a blast on the beach where Sofia stunned in a gorgeous white bikini.

Potential bridesmaid in the future? Sofia also seems to becoming good buddies with Kylie Jenner, 22, who she partied with at the latter’s ex-boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in November.