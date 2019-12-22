Mark Wahlberg, 48, Shows Off Insane 6-Pack Abs While Revealing His Sword-Fighting Skills

Mark Wahlberg got his Instagram followers’ attention on Dec. 21 when he posted a shirtless video of himself sword-fighting and staying hydrated to promote AQUAhydrate’s new aluminum bottles.

Mark Wahlberg is in shape and looking AMAZING! The 48-year-old actor wowed his fans on Dec. 21 when he shared a video of himself tossing around a sword while wearing nothing but gray sweatpants and white sneakers. He recorded the video and shared it to promote the water company AQUAhydrate, which he owns with Diddy, and their new aluminum bottles. In the clip, his six-pack abs are on full display as he drinks from one of the bottles and goes into details about the benefits of them. “Proud to announce our new @aquahydrate aluminum bottle. #renewablefuture #betterwater,” he captioned the clip.

Fans couldn’t resist leaving compliments on Mark’s video and many of them understandably mentioned his incredible physique. “You look great,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “proud of this body”. A third called him “legendary” and a fourth said he “never goes out of style”. Many more left various emojis, including hearts, heart-eyed faces, and flexing muscles.

This isn’t the first time Mark has impressed his followers with his in-shape body, which he’s been working on for the past six months. On Dec. 19, he showed off a photo of himself posing shirtless and flexing to promote AQUAhydrate and reveal details about how he’s been able to look so great. “Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!! Clean eating. Inspired to be better, team training / life changing. 🙏❤️🙏 @performinspired @aquahydrate @f45_training,” his caption read.

We look forward to seeing more eye-catching photos of Mark in the near future. He sure proves 40 is the new 20!