Britney Spears & Boyfriend Sam Asghari Cuddle Up In Front Of A Massive Christmas Tree

Britney Spears and her hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari got into the holiday spirit on Dec. 21 when they stopped to pose for a gorgeous photo while in front of a huge Christmas tree.

Britney Spears, 38, is already ready for Christmas and she proved it by posting a very festive photo of her and her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 25, on Dec. 21. The singer took to Instagram to share the snapshot, which shows her wearing a turquoise top and black pants while standing on the side of her beau, who is wearing a dark-colored shirt and matching pants, as he puts one hand around her waist. Behind them is a large Christmas tree decorated with bright white lights and ornaments. There are also a bunch of gift bags under it. “Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 @samasghari,” Britney captioned the photo.

Britney’s fans seemed to love the epic holiday pic and they let her know in the comments section of the post. Sam also replied to the photo with a lighthearted remark. “Santa clause lost a lot of weight this year 😂 please leave protein cookies 💪🏽,” it read.

This isn’t the first time that Britney and Sam have impressed Instagram with their cute photos together. The lovebirds often share cute pics and videos of memorable moments they have together as well as sweet comments to each other. One of the most recent came from Sam on Dec. 2. He posted a funny video with Britney while giving her a shout-out for her birthday. “We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE ❤️,” his caption began. “There’s a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop but mostly you’re my princess 👸 Biggest Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears 🎆 My Ass still hurts from falling and breaking the ice 😂😂😂😂 you get it? 😉”

We hope to see more adorable pics of Britney and Sam this holiday season! They always know how to make a lasting impression and we love seeing them happy!