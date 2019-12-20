Romeo Beckham, 17, Sparks Romance Rumors With Model Mia Regan, 17, After Cute Trip To Paris

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan added fuel to existing romance rumors with a dreamy getaway to Paris before Christmas! Victoria Beckham’s son gushed that he had an ‘amazing time’ with the 17-year-old model.

Romance rumors between Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo, 17, and model Mia Regan, 17, began swirling in the fall of 2019, and they’re only growing stronger after the apparent sweethearts’ trip to the city of love: Paris! Romeo shared sweet snapshots from the getaway to Instagram on Dec. 18, which featured a number of cozy photos: Romeo with his arm wrapped around Mia by the Louvre Pyramid, and the teens huddling close at another sightseeing spot and inside a restaurant. Romeo’s recap of the romantic getaway? “Amazing time in Paris ♥️,” Romeo wrote, tagging his rumored girlfriend’s Instagram account (@mimimoocher) that’s followed by more than 45,000 fans. A dreamy destination and a smooth caption? Romeo’s really living up to his moniker.

This isn’t the first time Romeo’s given Mia, who’s signed to Storm Models, a shout-out on Instagram. In honor of the model’s birthday on Nov. 20, Romeo shared a childhood picture of Mia along with a photo of themselves cuddling. “Happy b day Mooch ♥️ hope you have a lovely day xxxx p.s loving the glasses,” Romeo wrote under the birthday tribute. He was only returning the favor, since Mia had already celebrated Romeo’s 17th birthday with a sweet Instagram shout-out of her own. “Haps smiley bday Romo♥️,” she wrote under a photo of a smiley Romeo on Sept. 1. Pet names, heart emojis — it’s safe to say there’s validity behind all these romance rumors!

Mia also showed her support at Romeo’s mom’s London Fashion Week show, where the Spice Girls alum debuted her fashion line’s SS20 collection on Sept. 15. Romeo and Mia weren’t sitting by one another, but they were pictured together at the post-show dinner.

Before Mia, Romeo was rumored to be dating Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, 15, earlier in 2019. “It’s early days but they make a very sweet couple. Posh [Victoria] has given it the seal of approval as she is a big fan of Millie’s,” a source told The Sun in March. Young love moves fast!