‘Botched’ Star Dr. Paul Nassif Reveals Whether He Blames ‘RHOBH’ For Divorce From Adrienne Maloof

‘RHOBH’ fans will know that Paul Nassif’s tumultuous marriage to ex-wife, Adrienne Maloof played out on the show many years ago. He reveals if the show played a role in his divorce and if he’d return to the franchise with new wife, Brittany Pattakos.

Reality television is the reason behind many celebrity divorces. However, Paul Nassif says that’s not the case for his past marriage to ex, Adrienne Maloof, an alum of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The famed plastic surgeon, 57, explained that his marriage to Adrienne, 58, was already flawed despite the show making things a bit more controversial.

“If you already have some cracks, it makes the cracks a little deeper, maybe. — That might be the way to look at it,” he told HollywoodLife during a recent exclusive interview promoting season 6 of Botched, airing Monday night at 10pm on E!. And, the same goes for co-parenting their three kids, Gavin, 16, and 13-year-old twins Christian and Colin.

“I think that co-parenting has nothing to do with being on or off the show [RHOBH],” Dr. Nassif admitted, explaining, “It just has to do with listening to your children. It’s the most important thing in your life. And, we’re two mature people and we recognize that, like, ‘Hey, these are our kids. We got one shot at it.’ So, this is what we’re trying to do the best we can.”

Despite having a positive approach to co-parenting after their split, it’s been a work in progress through the years.

“The beginning was hard. We had conflicts in the beginning, which everyone knew that. But, after discussing it and being mature, both of us approach it equally, and that’s more important to us than anything,” Paul explained. “Just making sure the kids are healthy mentally, obviously physically, but mentally from our standpoint.”

Dr. Nassif went on to describe how well his and Adrienne’s kids have adjusted to separating their time between each of their homes.

“They enjoy the two homes. It’s kind of like a little vacation, a little of this, a little bit of that. And, I think it turned out fantastic, and you have two happy homes and they love Brittany [Pattakos] and she takes care of them. It’s fun, she’s a stepmom, wow! So all that’s all good,” he explained.

As for if Paul would ever join RHOBH again, this time with Brittany? — “No!”

“You saw what happened to my life, so we don’t need any more controversy,” he admitted. “So, that’s the last thing… I need stability and not that type of stuff.”

Paul noted that he doesn’t even watch the show anymore, despite keeping in touch with Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards along with her husband, Mauricio.

Paul married Brittany, a cool-sculpting specialist, in Santorini on October 6, just a few months after he proposed in June. He gushed over his “soulmate,” who he said has given him everything he needs in a partner.

“The biggest thing about Brittany though, for me, which I needed probably a lot in my life, was someone that was nurturing,” Paul explained. “Well, she is a lot of great things, but that’s one of the things that really attracted me to her. She takes care of me.”

Do you want to see more of Dr. Paul Nassif? Check out the new season of Botched premiering Monday, December 23 at 10 p.m. on E!.