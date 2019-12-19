Christina Aguilera endured a wardrobe malfunction the instant she entered her 39th birthday party but it didn’t seem to phase her at all!

What a night! Christina Aguilera looked to be having an absolute blast when she arrived to her 39th birthday party surrounded by loved ones. The “Genie in a Bottle” singer dressed smashing in a bright red dress with a deep plunging neck line and her beautiful blonde hair up in a bun. She also had a naughty accessory attached to her body, a pastie, which covered one of her breasts that just happened to pop out as she made her way into the fiesta (SEE CLIP HERE)! Christina instantly noticed her wardrobe malfunction and handled it like a pro by showing her pastie again as opposed to covering up! She appeared to have channelled her “Lady Marmalade” partner Lil Kim, 45, who wore something similarly shocking at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Grammy winner was surrounded by so much love for her special event. Celebs like pop superstar Demi Lovato, 27, showered her with love which left Christina feeling quite emotional. “Entering the last year of my 30s with the best vibes…dancing, singing, salsa-ing,” she captioned on Instagram. “What a night. SO thankful for everyone in my life who’s been on this journey with me. Who has stuck by me through and through.”

Christina took fans inside her party multiple times by sharing a ton of footage from it on her Instagram. She struck a bunch of fierce poses in front of a holiday-decorated wall in one clip and also teased a big year to come in another.

“This year, I have felt more inspired than ever,” she wrote. “Getting back to my roots, creating art, and feeling so in tune with myself. I can thank everyone at my dinner for contributing to that in some fashion. From traveling around the world, #TheXTour and #TheXperience, getting to meet and hug the fans, I feel grateful for the present and looking forward to the future. 2020 is gonna be a big year. Who’s coming with me⁉️”

Christina caught social media’s eye earlier this month when she posted a revealing snap of her wearing a bright orange outfit that left little to the imagination on Instagram. “Sagittarius energy. A big birthday mood loading…,” she captioned the racy pic viewed by millions.