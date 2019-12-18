‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Recap: [Spoiler] Wins Season 2 & All 3 Finalists Are Unmasked

‘The Masked Singer’ crowned a new champion on Dec. 18. The remaining finalists were revealed and one masked singer was named the season 2 winner.

After weeks and weeks of performances and guesses, it’s time for The Masked Singer to reveal the season 2 winner. It’s down to the Fox, Flamingo, and Rottweiler. All three of them are worthy of the grand prize. The Fox final performance is a rendition of Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness.” The Fox puts his own spin on the song to truly elevate his performance. Afterwards, the Fox breaks down in tears and thanks the show for giving him this opportunity. Both Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong still think the Fox is Jamie Foxx, while Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger guess Wayne Brady.

The Flamingo performs a gorgeous rendition of Tina Turner’s “Rolling on the River.” The Flamingo also cries after her performance. She was told she would never amount to anything and The Masked Singer has given her so much confidence. Jenny and Nicole are certain the Flamingo is Adrienne Bailon. Ken pulls a guess out of left field and chooses Fergie.

The Rottweiler is the last to perform. He slays his rendition of Sia’s “Alive.” The judges are blown away. Nicole and Robin are sticking with their Darren Criss guess. Ken thinks the Rottweiler is actually Dave Franco and Jenny guesses Jason Mraz.

Third place goes to the FLAMINGO! Robin, Jenny, and Nicole go with Adrienne as their final guess. Ken throws Jessica Simpson’s name into the mix. The Flamingo is revealed as ADRIENNE BAILON! Second place goes to the ROTTWEILER! Nicole and Robin go with Darren, while Ken sticks with Dave. The Rottweiler is revealed as CHRIS DAUGHTRY!

That means the FOX is your season 2 winner! Despite winning the show, the Fox still has to be unmasked. The final guesses include Jamie and Wayne. WAYNE BRADY is unmasked as the Fox! The Masked Singer will return for season 3 on Feb. 2, 2020, after the Super Bowl.