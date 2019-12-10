‘The Masked Singer’: The Top Clues About The Identity Of The Rottweiler

The celebrity underneath the Rottweiler costume is still hidden on ‘The Masked Singer.’ However, there are a number of clues that have given fans a good lead as to who the celeb is behind the mask!

The Rottweiler is one of the most talented celebrities on The Masked Singer season 2. His identity is still a secret but he’s revealed a number of clues that hint at his identity. “The first time I touched a pigskin under the Friday night lights, I learned preparation is key,” the Rottweiler said in his first clue video. That hints at a football background. He said that he rose to fame “almost overnight” and showed off a Fantasy Football champion ring. Maybe he’s just a big fan of football and not an actual player.

In another clue video, the Rottweiler revealed that he’s been “judged from the moment I entered the game.” He said he “didn’t take the conventional route to stardom.” The package featured the Rottweiler vacuuming around the house. The Rottweiler has also been sneaky and hinted at North Carolina roots. There was a North Carolina state flag in one clue video.

The Rottweiler noted that he’s had both “onscreen and offscreen opportunities.” He dropped a big hint that he was on a detective show! There was also that platinum grill, which could be a clue that the Rottweiler is a singer. The celebrity panelists have guessed a number of celebrities including Brian Littrell from the Backstreet Boys, JC Chasez from NSYNC, Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees, Gavin DeGraw, and Darren Criss. However, fans are pretty convinced the Rottweiler is rocker and American Idol alum Chris Daughtry.

“The Rottweiler Is 100% Chris Daughtry and I know I’m right #TheMaskedSinger,” one fan tweeted back in Sept. 2019. Another wrote, “I did not stay up past 9pm to vote for him a hundred times on American Idol each week and cry when he didn’t win to not know that Chris Daughtry is the Rottweiler.” Chris is from North Carolina and rose to fame overnight when he competed on American Idol!

The Rottweiler Is 100% Chris Daughtry and I know I'm right #TheMaskedSinger — CB (@ChelsiLuvsBB) September 26, 2019

I did not stay up past 9pm to vote for him a hundred times on American Idol each week and cry when he didn’t win to not know that Chris Daughtry is the Rottweiler. 🤷🏻‍♀️😍 #TheMaskedSinger — michaela dodds (@holamichaela11) December 10, 2019

All the celebrities will be unmasked soon enough! The Masked Singer season 2 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.