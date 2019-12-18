‘Teen Mom OG’ Trailer: Maci & Catelynn Panic Over Amber Portwood’s Domestic Violence Arrest

Finally, fans will witness Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell’s initial reactions to Amber Portwood’s shocking arrest. A sneak peek of the upcoming season of ‘Teen Mom OG’ was unveiled during part three of the show’s reunion!

The Teen Mom OG reunion may have come to a close on Dec. 17, but it also gave fans a glimpse at the drama in the upcoming season that’ll premiere in 2020. That will include the cast’s reactions to Amber Portwood’s arrest for domestic violence that rocked fans in July of 2019! Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab revealed the trailer during part three of the reunion, and it played out a concerned phone call between Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout.

“Did you see the news?” Maci asks Catelynn, clearly disturbed. “About Amber? Yeah,” Catelynn simply responds, to which Maci exclaims, “What in the hell.” From there, the screen shows the headline that rattled many MTV fans this past summer: “‘Teen mom’ Star Amber Portwood Arrested For Domestic Violence.”

As friends of Amber, Catelynn and Maci were understandably concerned. They even stood by her side, along with fellow co-star Cheyenne Floyd, after Amber went to court for her domestic assault hearing nearly three weeks after her arrest on July 5. Following her arrest, Amber was additionally charged with the felonies of domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and domestic battery in the presence of a child.

Amber was facing serious accusations stemming from an alleged blowout fight with her boyfriend at the time, Andrew Glennon, who accused Amber of allegedly assaulting him while he was holding their one-year-old son, James, on July 5. Amber was also accused of striking a machete “at and into a door” while Andrew was standing on the other side, according to court documents that HollywoodLife obtained. However, Amber appeared to deny the machete accusation during part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion. Addressing her past prison sentence, Amber said, “I literally opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself. Why would I jeopardize… you haven’t heard s— from me since then, haven’t gotten in trouble one time…But all of a sudden I’m running after him with a machete? You’re insane.”

Amber’s legal woes eventually led to “one felony charge for the incident” and one year of probation, a source told Us Weekly in October. If no troubles arise during this probation period, Amber’s charges will be dropped from a felony to a misdemeanor, the source also claimed.