Farrah Abraham Reveals She’s Blocked Jenelle Eason Amid ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star’s Marriage Split

Farrah Abraham broke down the surprising reason why she blocked ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans on social media during her EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife!

The drama between Jenelle Evans, 27, and her estranged husband David Eason, 31, has been an ongoing topic with Teen Mom fans for months. He slammed her in November 2019 only weeks after she walked out on him in a scathing Facebook message, saying, “I’m not heartbroken. I realized I wasn’t in love and there are much better people out there for me.” The former couple were married for two years and share a 2-year-old daughter together named Ensley. Insert Farrah Abraham, 27, who has a LOT OF OPINIONS about Jenelle amid her dramatic split from David. The bubbly brunette spoke about them and why she blocked her on social media when she stopped by HollywoodLife‘s offices in Los Angeles with her daughter Sophia, 9.

“I’m really happy for whatever choice the women take in bettering their family dynamics,” Farrah said after being asked if she had been in contact with Jenelle post-split from David. “I actually did block her because I am just not wanting to insert myself into someone’s relationship. That is not my place. I think to confide in a therapist or a third party outside of TV and those things. I think that is (much) more healthier for someone getting out of a relationship because I know intricacies of TV in her relationship and I just didn’t think I would be the best person to confide in or talk to about that. So I just kind of removed myself. I think that’s probably the best friend thing I could do there.”

Farrah later spoke about her confusion over if Jenelle made the right decision leaving David (she filed a temporary restraining order against him on November 4), saying, “I feel like I’m mixed up with what I see and what I hear. So I don’t really know. You know, if someone’s being abused, I just want to say all women need to be smart enough and just focus on themselves and their children. If there is abuse, don’t let abuse occur or happen.”

We’ll chat at some point. Farrah later revealed that she will speak to Jenelle again and thinks highly of her amid everything she’s going through. “I’m always proud of her. I’m actually proud of a lot of the women moving forward and making better choices.”

She continued, “I mean I read Weekly which Sophia knows. Like books of women development, women of value, how to choose the right partner, how to attract the right partner, how to create the structured and great balanced relationship that I want. So I think maybe I’ll actually send Jenelle some of my Kindle audio books for relationship stuff. I mean she would love that around the holiday.”