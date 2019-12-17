Rachel Lindsay Reveals Yoga & Portion Control Help Her Stay In Shape During The Holidays

Rachel Lindsay is gearing up for her first Christmas as a married woman & the former Bachelorette star shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how she stays in shape during the holiday season!

Rachel Lindsay, 34, and new husband, Bryan Abasolo, are spending their very first Christmas together since getting married in Cancun, Mexico back in August. The newlyweds already have their plans set, as she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Our first Christmas as a married couple will be spent in Dallas because for the past few years we’ve spent Christmas with Bryan’s family in Miami. We don’t have any Christmas traditions, yet, but I’ve had so much fun decorating our home with all of the holiday decorations.” Now that the holidays are right around the corner, Rachel shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, what workouts and diets she does to stay in shape during the holiday season especially, but all-year-round as well. “We all know maintaining a healthy diet during the holidays is tough with all of the delicious food, so I focus on portion control and a moderately low carb diet, which means no desserts for me,” Rachel admitted. “To stay fit, I love that Bryan is my accountability partner because he keeps me on track, but when I can’t make it to the gym, I really enjoy taking my dog on walks.”

As for her diet, “I always have a big breakfast. My favorites are eggs, bacon, fruit, and of course coffee. For lunch, I typically have a light salad with a protein and then for dinner, it’s a free-for-all, but I try to stay away from carbs,” she shared. Not only does Rachel make sure to maintain a healthy diet, but she also works out consistently and has one workout that she swears by. “I absolutely love yoga because it serves a dual purpose. It’s a great physical workout to help tighten my core and build strength and it’s also a great mental exercise because I can leave any negative energy behind on the mat and re-energize my positivity for the day. No other workout gives me that feeling,” she revealed.

Aside from Rachel’s amazingly toned figure, the former Bachelorette star has flawless skin. To maintain her glowing complexion throughout the holiday season, Rachel shared, “I think consistency is key, especially during the holiday season because I am traveling so much as a guest host. Every morning, I start by washing my face with a creamy face wash to retain my skin’s moisture and then I follow up with a serum that has a ton of vitamin A, C & E. But the key to my glowy skin is the HydraFacial at Ideal Image MedSpa. The HydraFacial gives my skin instant radiance and it’s definitely become a staple in my skincare routine. Actually, Bryan got to come with me when I got the facial and, once he saw how amazing the HydraFacial was, he immediately got one. It was his first facial EVER!”

When it comes to keeping her skin hydrated in the cold and dry winter months, Rachel revealed, “I preach hydration! My intense travel schedule, especially during the colder months, really dries out my skin, so, to relieve the dryness, I stay away from exfoliators and really focus on drinking a lot of water and moisturizing throughout the day. I also love using hydrating face masks and getting HydraFacials at Ideal Image MedSpa.”