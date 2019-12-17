Lana Del Rey Goes Public With BF Sean Larkin After Months Of Dating: See PDA Pic

Lana Del Rey took to Instagram on Dec. 16 to share her first cozy public photo with her boyfriend Sean Larkin and fans were full of sweet compliments over the lovebirds.

It looks like Lana Del Rey, 34, is finally ready to share her hunky boyfriend with her fans! The singer posted her first photo with Sean Larkin on Dec. 16 and it was the cutest thing you’ll see all day. In the eye-catching pic, Sean can be seen standing behind his lady love as he has one arm wrapped around her and is kissing the top of her head. A smiling Lana, who is wearing a sparkly pink dress, is seen holding onto Sean’s arm with both of her hands as she leans back into him. “💕🍊,” she captioned the PDA-filled snapshot.

Fans were quick to leave their blessings shortly after Lana posted the pic and the support was awesome to see. “we love to see it♥️♥️♥️♥️,” one fan wrote while another simply put, “love love love.” “You look so happy!” another pointed out while many others left red heart emojis, signifying their love of their love.

Before Lana’s latest photo, she and Sean, who is an analyst on A&E’s Live PD, first sparked romance rumors a couple of months ago when they were spotted taking a stroll together in New York City. They have kept their relationship status under wraps since then but Lana’s pic definitely seems to indicate they’re ready to announce their love from the rooftops! “I didn’t know we were being photographed,” Lana recently told the Los Angeles Times about the first spotting with Sean. “Yeah. It’s funny because I was with someone for years and we never had that problem. The thing is, he’s a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things.”

Now that Lana has released her first public photo with Sean, we’re hoping she’ll share even more in the near future. We’re so thrilled to see her enjoying her life and finding love in the process!