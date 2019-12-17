Holiday Book Gift Guide: Demi Moore’s Memoir ‘Inside Out’ & 11 More Titles That Make Perfect Presents

‘Tis the season to catch up on your reading and HollywoodLife has put together a list of the perfect gifts for the bookworms in your life.

Whether you’re stuck for Christmas gift ideas or you’re looking for a good book to read while you’re on the airplane or snuggling up on the sofa over the holidays, HollywoodLife has got you covered. When it comes to unputdownable tomes, 2019 has been a bumper year and there have been quite a few headline-making titles that we think would make perfect presents. From memoirs and novels to health and fitness books, there’s something for everyone on this list.

Inside Out: A Memoir (Demi Moore, HarperCollins): A searingly honest look through her life and career, Demi Moore’s memoir covers her battle with drugs and alcohol, her heartbreaking miscarriage and the breakdown of her marriage to ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.

Fancy AF Cocktails (Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, HMH Books): If you’re a huge Vanderpump Rules fan, and you love mixing new and fun cocktails for your friends and family, then this is the book for you! Co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix share their favorite recipes, and they’re oh so delicious.

Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story Of The View (Ramin Setoodeh, Thomas Dunne Books): A must-read for the ultimate fan of ABC’s hit show. Ladies Who Punch includes interviews with co-hosts like Joy Behar and Meghan McCain and details years of behind-the-scenes rivalries that are so juicy you’ll be glued to every page.

Catch & Kill: Lies, Spies, And A Conspiracy To Protect Predators (Ronan Farrow, Little, Brown & Company): This account of how Ronan Farrow dove into the world of tabloid journalism and network news to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against film producer Harvey Weinstein and former Today co-anchor Matt Lauer, reads like a real-life spy thriller that will make your blood run cold.

The Silent Patient (Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books): A murder mystery with a suspect who won’t say a word – and a twist you’ll never see coming. There’s nothing like a book that all just comes together on a single page. You’ll want to read the whole thing over for clues you may have missed.

Howard Stern Comes Again (Howard Stern, Simon & Schuster): Considered by some to be one of the greatest broadcasters of all time, Howard’s knack of getting the most out of his interviewees is clear as he recounts some of his best celebrity chats. This moving book is a masterclass in how interviews should be done.

Darkness To Light: A Memoir (Lamar Odom, Chris Palmer, BenBella Books): The highs and lows of Lamar’s life are all chronicled in this engaging read – from his hardscrabble New York childhood and his marriage to Khloe Kardashian, to his narrow escape from death after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel.

Clean Skin From Within (Dr. Trevor Cates, Fair Winds Press): Clean skin starts with gut health. Just ask Dr. Cates whose book guides you to both via a two-week program that leaves you glowing and looking younger on the outside by getting to the root of your problems from the inside.

Scarred: The True Story Of How I Escaped NXIVM, The Cult That Bound My Life (Sarah Edmondson, Chronicle Books): Penned by actress Sarah Edmondson, the woman who exposed the truth about the NXIVM cult, Scarred is perfect for fans of true crime. Delving behind the headlines, it helps readers to understand how she became so brainwashed that she allowed herself to be branded.

A Warning (Anonymous, Twelve): The only thing more disturbing than the contents of this book is the fact that a senior member of Donald Trump’s administration felt compelled to anonymously put pen to paper to detail their concerns about both the president and the country.

Be More RBG: Speak Truth & Dissent With Supreme Style (Marilyn Easton, DK): A must for any fan of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, this beautifully decorated book is peppered with nuggets and inspirational quotes from the Supreme Court Justice. The ultimate guide to channel your inner Notorious RBG.