Daisy Ridley has been busy promoting her new movie ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ & her press tour outfits have been nothing short of perfect!

Daisy Ridley, 27, has been around the world and back these past few weeks promoting her highly anticipated new film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which hits theaters on December 20. While on the press tour for the new movie, Daisy has been debuting a ton of gorgeous looks and one of our all-time favorites was her David Koma Spring 2020 ensemble at the Tokyo film premiere in Japan on Dec. 11. Daisy turned heads on the red carpet when she rocked the two-piece outfit featuring an iridescent sequin crop top with a long, sheer sequin cape attached. She styled the sparkly top with a pair of white high-waisted skintight tuxedo trousers and white leather pointed pumps.

A few days later, on Dec. 13, Daisy headed to the Tokyo press conference when she wore a Chloe Spring 2020 outfit. She threw on a fitted navy blue blazer with a high-waisted navy blue skirt underneath. The lace maxi skirt featured a sheer hem while her tiny waist was cinched in with a thick blue suede belt. One of Daisy’s sexiest looks to-date was when she was the special guest on Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 25. The actress wore a skintight black August Getty Atelier suit from the Divine Fire Fall 2018 collection with a plunging V-neckline black sheer Gooseberry Intimates bodysuit underneath. She topped her look off with a pair of Jimmy Choo Anouk Pumps.

Daisy wore a similar look on Nov. 26 when she arrived at Good Morning America in NYC rocking a skintight, bright red Michael Kors suit featuring a plunging blazer with nothing underneath and fitted flare-leg trousers.

From her sparkly black mini dress with bright red lips around her waist to her long-sleeve fitted black maxi, you can see all of Daisy’s gorgeous press looks when you click through the gallery above!