Chris Brown Hangs Out With Model Jasmine Sanders 23 Days After Ammika Harris Gives Birth – See Pics

Chris Brown became a new dad just over three weeks ago, welcoming a son with Ammika Harris. But he’s already hanging out with model Jasmine Sanders in Miami.

Chris Brown just welcomed a baby son with ex Ammika Harris on Nov. 20, and he’s already hanging out with a new lady. Breezy was in Miami working on a multi-day spray paint art project on the side of a gas station wall as part of Art Basel and he had model Jasmine Sanders, 28, keeping him company. Jasmine — known as Golden Barbie on her Instagram handle — is the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year so no wonder she caught the 30-year-old singer’s attention.

Jasmine showed off her amazing body when she paid Chris a visit while he worked on his art installation. She showed off her ripped abs in a black crop top and casual matching track pants. Her wild blonde curly locks were on display as she lit up a huge smile arriving to see Breezy. The pair was photographed chilling out close together, while others gathered for the spray paint party. Jasmine has since moved on, as in her Instagram stories she’s just arrived in Las Vegas for the weekend after road tripping there from L.A. on Dec. 13.

Chris’ rendezvous with Jasmine comes just 23 days after he welcomed his second child — a son Aeko — with former girlfriend Ammika. It was reported the two are no longer together despite becoming parents and the “No Guidance” singer made that evident by getting cozy with Jasmine. Breezy made the announcement about the new baby by posting a photo of himself with the date “11-20-2019” to his IG page, followed by a photo with him wearing a hoodie with the word “born” on it.

Chris just shared the first pic of his son with the world — albeit just a black and white of his sweet little foot — on Dec. 11 with his name announcement, writing “AEKO CATORI BROWN.” It’s actually pronounced “Echo” but by this point Breezy had moved on to Miami. Ammika seems okay doing her own thing, as she showed off on Dec. 12 that she already has her post baby body back in an ad for Fashion Nova. On Dec. 13 she finally shared what she looked like pregnant in an Instagram photo showing her large, bare belly under an open glittery jacket, writing “Aeko did you know that you used to live in my tummy ❤️.”