Vin Diesel Takes His Clothes Off & Poses With Banana Taped To Towel After Art Basel Prank — See Pic

Vin Diesel showed that at 52, he’s still got one hot bod in a photo wearing nothing but a towel with a banana taped to it mocking an Art Basel prank.

Well hello Vin Diesel‘s banana! The 52-year-old action hero greased up his hot naked body and held up a towel with a banana duct taped to it honor of a prank at Miami’s Art Basel. He showed off the photo to his Instagram on Dec. 12 and was incredibly vague, only telling fans, “Haha…@michaelmuller7 #ArtBasel #dadbod” in the caption, leaving some detective work as to why the Fast and the Furious star would pose seductively with a banana taped to a towel as “art.”

Apparently Vin and his photographer pal Michael are mocking how an Art Basel installation that was simply a banana duct taped to a wall sold for $120,000. The piece was by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and was titled “Comedian.” To make things more bizarre, a performance artist from Georgia named David Datuna came along and ate the banana — essentially destroying Cattelan’s art — calling his own performance “Hungry Artist.”

But hey, either way it has resulted in Vin tempting people to peel his taped banana off and fans can’t be unhappy with that. User oaojemanuel apparently knew what was going on, writing “I understood the reference 😂” in the comments. Fan mrsbarber.x told Vin, “I would so eat this banana and I hate them.” There was an art lover m19_njm who asked, “Do you want to sell that thing?😂” while lorie.wilcox1 asked, “Dang where’s my invitation!! lol 👩🏻” to Vin’s art “exhibit,”

For fans not in the know, they were still loving it. User shazzad101 asked, “Goodness me what just happened,” while vindieselfanart wrote in the comments, “Wow I don’t want bananas, I want you to take off the towel Há Há Grrrr…”