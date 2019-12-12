Jessica Biel Is All Smiles In First Instagram Since Hubby Justin Timberlake’s Apology

Jessica Biel appeared to not have a care in the world days after her husband Justin Timberlake publicly apologized for his behavior with actress Alisha Wainwright. At least, that’s what it looks like on her Instagram.

Moving forward? Jessica Biel, 37, looks happy and unbothered in her first Instagram post since her husband, Justin Timberlake, 38, publicly apologized for his behavior with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, 30. The 7th Heaven star shared a video of her and a group of people posing for cameras as part of an ad for the growing yoga and wellness brand Gaiam. Jessica looked fresh-faced and glowing with her wavy, brown hair tied up in a high ponytail while going casual in a matching gray sweatsuit as she and her friends worked it for the cameras. The caption simply read, “When the team turns it ON for the Gaiam cameras,” and captured the actress’s more playful side. Since this was Jessica’s first post since her husband of seven years publicly apologized on Instagram for his behavior, many of her followers were quick to fill her comments section with sweet compliments like, “stunning” and more snarky comments like, “JT don’t deserve you queen.”

It has been quite the chaotic time for Justin and Jessica after he was seen holding hands with Alisha in New Orleans while taking a break from filming their upcoming movie. They were spotted holding hands and looking cozy during an evening out on Bourbon Street in front of Absinthe House. One of the photos from that night showed her laying her land on his knee while the “Mirrors” singer did not wear his wedding ring.

There was also a video captured showing Justin wrapping his arm around the Raising Dion star’s waist. It took him over two weeks to publicly apologize for the incident which he did so in a lengthy Instagram post on December 4 to both Jessica and their son Silas, 4. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” he wrote in part. He ended his statement saying that he was looking forward to continue and finish making the movie and that he is very excited for his fans to see it.

“Justin was always taught that when you make a mistake you admit it and since his mistake was so public it warranted a public apology,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com “That was all from the heart, Justin’s very upset with himself and he’s taking every step he can to fix this misunderstanding. Jessica is his world, as his family, he will make it right and this was the first step.” Justin and Alisha were announced to co-star in Palmer — which is a film about a high-school football star who is released from prison and returns to his hometown — back in September and it is still unclear as to when the movie is to be wrapped. Jessica has yet to make a comment and looks like she is in no rush to do so.