‘Riverdale’: New Flash-Forward Reveals [Spoiler] Might Have Killed Jughead

The ‘Riverdalde’ season 4 midseason finale ended with the mother of all shockers. A new flash-forward showed [SPOILER] with a rock in hand and a ‘dead’ Jughead on the ground.

Holy twist, Riverdale. The Dec. 11 midseason finale left us all with our jaws on the floor. The biggest surprise, perhaps of the entire series, didn’t happen until the final minutes and it was well worth the wait. Betty’s in bed and she decides to get up and sit at her vanity. She starts repeating “tangerine” over and over again. Alice is reading downstairs and she hears glass breaking. She runs upstairs to ask Betty what’s wrong.

“I wanted to make sure that it was gone,” Betty tells her mom. “The dark part of myself. And it was.” She smiles at her mom and turns over in her bed. When Alice turns around, she sees Betty’s mirror is broken. Alice looks back at Betty and the worry is apparent.

The show then flashes forward four weeks later. Archie is checking Jughead’s pulse. Jughead is lying lifeless on the ground with a huge, bloody gash on his head. “He’s dead,” a shocked Archie says. “What did you do Betty?”

Betty is right behind Archie with a bloody rock in her hand. Veronica is looking at her for answers. Betty looks absolutely terrified. Did she kill Jughead? What the heck really happened that night? Is Jughead really dead? At the end of the last episode, the final moments showed Archie, Veronica, and Betty standing in a police lineup. Two kids in prep school uniforms, on the other side of the glass, say to the police: “Those are the kids we saw kill Jughead.”

There are so many questions to be answered. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to get them. Riverdale season 4 will be coming back Jan. 15, 2020.