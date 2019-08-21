‘Riverdale’ Season 4: Cole Sprouse Reveals Bughead Scoop & His Reaction To Burning Jughead’s Beanie

‘Riverdale’ season 4 is less than 2 months away and HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Cole Sprouse about what’s ahead for Bughead, Jughead’s new prep school life, and that season 3 finale game-changer.

Riverdale fans have been waiting anxiously for season 4 to arrive. The new season will premiere Oct. 9 and it can’t come soon enough. Thankfully, HollywoodLife has some season 4 scoop to hold you over until then. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Cole Sprouse, 27, at San Diego Comic-Con about everything from that finale cliffhanger to the introduction of Jughead and Betty’s half-brother Charles. Cole revealed his reaction to the ending of season 3 when Archie, Betty, and Veronica burn Jughead’s iconic beanie and he’s nowhere to be found.

“It’s very visually stimulating,” Cole told HollywoodLife. “I think the beanie is kind of the symbol of the Archie comics and has been for 75 years. Everyone knows that iconic crown and the red hair and Betty and Veronica and I think the idea of burning that symbol is really, I don’t know, it’s a good hook.”

In addition, Jughead and Betty met their real half-brother Charles, who is an FBI agent working with Alice. While for some couples, having a shared half-brother could make things complicated, but Cole revealed whether or not that’s the case for Bughead. “I don’t think so. No, it doesn’t look like it’s going that way at least,” he said.

Much of Jughead’s storyline in season 4 will be centered attending his new prep school and not so much getting to know Charles. “I think Betty’s storyline is more integrated with Charles and Jughead is wrapped up in his prep school narrative, which is kind of Gossip Girl, Upper East Side, scholarship, froufrou, silver spoon kind of kids that Jughead’s being injected into but I don’t know how his relationship with Charles is, so to speak,” Cole said. Riverdale season 4 will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.