‘The Challenge’: Jordan Reveals Why He Has ‘Beef’ With Cara Maria & Where He Stands With Paulie

Ahead of ‘The Challenge’ finale, we caught up with Jordan for EXCLUSIVE scoop on his feud with Cara Maria, and how he feels about her boyfriend, Paulie, despite their ‘beef.’

When Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal got engaged on this season of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, Cara Maria Sorbello made a point not to attend their engagement celebration in the house. The tension between Jordan and Cara was no secret, and it led to them playing the game against each other, despite starting out on the same team (United States). “Cara and I had this beef that started back on Dirty XXX,” Jordan explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “For me, this is a game. I try not to make things personal. I don’t really dish out personal things — it’s usually about the game and performance and abilities and things like that. I trash talk and get in people’s heads, but I think Cara gets very personal and that just really rubs me the wrong way.”

He made it clear that he has no interest in patching things up with Cara if they’re ever on a future show together, too. “I imagine, from here on out, Cara andI just staying on opposite sides of the ring,” Jordan admitted. However, when it comes to Cara’s boyfriend, and fellow Challenge star, Paulie Calafiore, there’s no bad blood. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for [Paulie],” Jordan said. “I love playing with Paulie. He comes in and plays hard. I think he gets a little personal on social media, but he comes in and plays hard and I enjoy playing the game with him. I enjoy competing with Paulie.”

Of course, Jordan and Paulie were pitted against each other on War of the Worlds 2, as Jordan was obviously not a welcome member in Cara and Paulie’s alliance. Eventually, when given the option, Jordan and Tori decided to leave the United States team and swap to team U.K., where they both fought in tough eliminations to earn a spot in the final, along with CT Tamburello, Rogan O’Connor and Dee Nguyen. On the other side, Paulie and Cara are representing team U.S. with Ashley Mitchell, Leroy Garrett, Zach Nichols, Kam Williams and ‘Ninja’ Natalie Duran.

Part one of the final aired during the Dec. 4 episode of The Challenge, and ended in quite the cliffhanger — Paulie began to cramp up as his body gave out, and viewers are anxiously waiting to see what will happen next! The finale of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs on Dec. 11 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.